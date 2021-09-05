Stevie McKenna tells Conor Benn he is the real ‘Crushin it’ king

Irish knockout artist Stevie McKenna [8(8)-0] told Conor Benn [19(12)-0] to watch his highlight reel to see the true meaning of ‘Crushin’ it’.

The DAZN aligned English fighter is famed for his ‘crushin’ it in the gym’ claims and it’s emerged as his catchphrase.

However, the ‘Hitman’ believes his crushing displays make he him the ‘crushin’ it’ master and is keen to show the son of Hall of Fame legend how it’s really done.

The Hennessey Sports fighter is desperate for a fight with one of Matchroom’s star attractions and wants it as soon as possible.

With the older brother of Golden Boy prospect Aaron McKenna, proving very high risk and somewhat low reward at present it doesn’t look likely it will happen in the near future – not to mention letting it simmer wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing.

However, the 24-year-old knockout artist doesn’t agree, suggesting any match up between the pair has the potential to be burnt and binned before it could be served to fans.

McKenna believes the popular English fighter will get exposed soon and is determined to be the one doing the exposing.

‘I want to get to Conor Benn before somebody else does,’ fired the super confident 24-year-old.

’I’m sure it’s a fight the fans would love to see, probably next year.”

If the fight was made McKenna, who has stopped all eight of his pro opponents to date, is confident he would win.

‘The Hitman’ is adamant he would be too big and strong for the Tony Sims trained fighter.

“My style, my physicality, would prove far too much. I’m 6ft 1 (in), huge at 147 (lbs) where he’s very small for the weight. He might have 18 pro fights on his record but he’s not been fighting high calibre and, unlike me, Benn has nominal amateur pedigree.

‘He’ll never have come across anything as hard-hitting as me. He’s wild, easy to hit and he’ll be feeling it whenever I connect,” he adds before bringing up his Dad’s defeats to Steve Collins.

“His dad’s career was finished by a man from the south of Ireland (Steve Collins) so they’ll no doubt be coming for revenge. I’ll happily oblige.”

Benn extended his unbeaten record with victory over Adrian Granados in Leeds last night, while McKenna returns to action live on Channel 5 next weekend.