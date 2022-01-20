Harty and Donovan to dance on Ballroom Brawl card

Jason Harty [2-0] and Edward Donovan [2-0] will dance with separate partners on the Ballroom Brawl II card.

The Limerick stablemates have been handed a March 22 date and will trade leather on a bill topped by former BUI Celtic champion Dean Sutherland.

The brothers-in-law will take on yet-to-be confirmed opponents at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on a Fight Academy card.

Both Munster men were last seen in Scotland registering their second career wins.

Donovan, who debuted against Matthew King, beat the previously undefeated Steven Floyd on Ballroom Brawl I over four rounds in December.

National Elite winner Harty out-pointed Russian Vladimir Fleischhauer in Inverness earlier in the same month.

The respective fights also represent their second since swapping Frank Warren for Northern Sports Club and the McAlister brothers, who rumour has exploring homecoming options for the former underage standouts.