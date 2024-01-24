An emerging Irish talent is the surprise latest addition to the professional pro ranks – and the surprises don’t stop with the out-of-the-blue confirmation Eoghan Lavin has ditched the vest.

The team the Ballyhaunis BC graduate has assembled will also raise eyebrows. The 20-year-old will in some form or another have Frank Warren, Anthony Joshua and Anthony Crolla as part of his team.

The Mayo middleweight has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

He will be co-managed by Anthony Joshua’s 258 Management and David McGinley Sport, which makes him the first ever Joshua-managed fighter to be promoted Warren.

Taking the coaching reigns will be former World champion, Crolla and Lavin will relocate his training camps to the ‘Million Dollar’s’ Manchester base.

The new to the scene pro has yet to secure a high profile outside of the boxing family but Lavin is well-known in Irish boxing circles.

His 9 Irish titles across the age groups all the way up to U22 level made sure of that, as did his 2017 European schoolboy medal win.

The Westerner also has a reputation for sending fighters south with rumour suggesting he is a sensationally strong puncher.

Lavin was last seen losing the National Elite final to fellow former underage amateur standout Joshua Olaniyan and his next ring outing will be his pro debut.