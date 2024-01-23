Edgar Berlanga will re release the beast and return to knockout form just in time for his fight with Padraig McCrory his team warns.

The 26-year-old Nuyorican, who takes on Irish boxing’s working-class hero in Florida on February 24, sensationally knocked out his first 16 opponents within a round but has slowed down since.

In fact, he hasn’t had an early night in three years and five fights, prompting flat-track bully accusations.

However, the Matchroom fighter, who was last seen going 12 with Donegal’s Jason Quigley, will be given the tools to tap back into the blistering power that ensured so much excitement surrounded him pre the turn of the decade.

The undefeated Berlanga has retained the services of strength and conditioning coach Angel “Memo” Heredia for the Belfast challenge.

Heredia is confident that his training systems will see a return to power punching and inspire a fresh knockout streak starting next month against ‘The Hammer’.

“We will be working on specific drills to increase power again. He already has the muscle memory. We just have to reactivate it and work on certain things to increase his punching power even more,” Heredia told BoxingScene.com.

“With him, it’s not that I will give him the power. He already has the power. I just need to reactivate it and increase his punch output a bit more.

“That is one of the keys but also another one is for me to improve his conditioning so he can go 12 rounds and keep his power from round 1 to 12 just like I do with David Benavidez.”

The pair linked up immediately after Christmas and the coach is happy with how things are is progressing.

“Edgar takes this very seriously. He is a very hard worker and I like what I have seen. He knows what’s at stake and what types of fights can be had in the future if he works hard and looks good on February 24,” Heredia explained.

McCrory fans will point to Herrida’s past and raise concerns with regard to the fact Heredia was key player in a doping ring that spawned the BALCO scandal nearly two decades ago.

However, the S&C coach has worked hard to reform his image and has worked with the likes Juan Manuel Marquez previously as well as currently helping the likes of David Benavidez, Yordenis Ugas and former Jamie Conlan [McCrory’s manager] foe Jerwin Ancajas at present.