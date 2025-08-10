Jake Paul’s MVP Want To ‘Fund’ Katie Taylor Croke Park Fight

Jake Paul and his team at MVP say they can make Katie Taylor’s Croke Park dream come true.

The Promotional outfit with a Netflix and a stronghold over female boxing say they would be willing to fund a fight night at GAA Headquarters, particularly if Taylor was to put her light welterweight world titles on the line against Chantelle Cameron.

MVP have worked closely with the Irish Icon during her trilogy with Amanda Serrano and have been open about their desire to make another trilogy, this time with Brit Cameron.

The Olympic gold medalist and two-weight undisputed champion questioned what the English fighter brought to the table but CEO of the company set up by Social Media star turned boxer Paul, Nakisa Bidarian suggests Cameron could be the key to Crocker.

“Chantelle is a tough fight for Katie,” Bidarian told BBC Sport.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: during the Taylor vs Serrano 3 fight night presented by MVP and Netflix on July 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. ©Michelle Farsi/MVP Promotions/MSG

“It’s her only loss. So you have to really see if that makes sense, and we’d like to do that at Croke Park.

“We haven’t talked to Matchroom about it, but Jake and I have talked at length about it.”

Matchroom have explored a Croke Park fight for the Irish sporting legend but the cost has always been an issue.

The bill is something Bidarian says MVP would be willing to pay.

“100% for the right fight, we would be willing to do that,” Bidarian said. “There’s no doubt about it.”