‘It’s Life-Changing for Me’ – Thomas Carty Discusses Dylan Whyte Link Up

What started as a joke turned into a life-changing move for Thomas Carty [1-0].

As recently revealed by Irish-boxing.com the Pascal Collins trained heavyweight has signed a managerial contract with contender Dillian Whyte.

The out of the blue link-up has already proved fruitful with the Dubliner securing a slot on Matchroom’s October 30 DAZN broadcast show.

There are also moves being made to add the big man to the Boston hosted undercard of Jason Quigley’s November 19 world title fight with WBO middleweight strap holder Demetrius Andrade.

They are progressive happenings and signify the kind of influence Whyte and his team bring to the table, it’s significant, career-enhancing, and thus life-changing influence argues Carty. It’s also a move that has its roots in jest.

“I don’t know how it really came about,” Carty, who was sparring Whyte in Portugal before the WBC mandatory pulled out of his October 30 clash, starts explaining when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It was put to me as a joke a couple of times about fighting on the [Dillian’s undercard] and then it was put to me as a joke about signing with him. I said if you put me on the card I’ll consider it, messing, and then it just materialised then from that.”

Whyte provides a direct link to Matchroom and DAZN and has fighters working with Sky Sports, Carty and his career can only benefit from such access, hence the life-changing comments.

“It’s life-changing for me, it’s completely life-changing the deal I’ve gotten,” he continues.

“I’m happy with the way it is, free agent, independent signed with a managerial contract have my trainer here in Ireland. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Carty was mulling over promotional offers before traveling to Portugal to spar the active heavyweight. Whyte wasn’t at the table at that stage but the former Glasnevin and Driminagh amateur was a fan of his managerial approach.

“I remember speaking to [Irish-boxing.com] before and I used Fabio Wardley as an example for good management. I used him as an example of getting the right fights at the right time. And who’s his management team? Dillian Whytes, ye know what I mean!”

‘So when it was put to me I used the people that they have as an example. I spoke with my Dad, I spoke with Pascal and it was a no-brainer really,” he adds before revealing he initially had an American dream.

“It’s something that I never considered as an option really. It was always America for me, American is not off the table in terms of fighting but it’s different than I planned.

The Whyte link has many surmising a Matchroom announcement is just around the corner but the southpaw reveals that’s not the case.

Eddie Hearn has been keeping tabs on the Dublin heavy and his chances of appearing on massive Matchroom cards have increased. However, he will remain promotionally free for the time being, something he feels will suit him.

“Boxing’s a mad business people have this idea of how boxing works. What I’ve learned is not that many people are actually signed with promoters anymore. People are signed with managers, managers get you on shows. Not that many people are actually signed exclusively with promoters, at my level anyway, starting out, except if they are Olympic gold medallists or of that calibre.”