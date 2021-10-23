‘As If I give a f**k about Jake’ – Declan Geraghty Responds to Hanney Talk

Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] says he offered to HELP OUT rather than called out Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)].

‘Prettyboy’ said he would step in and fight Hanney during Celtic Clash 12 fight week when it emerged ‘The Wizard’ couldn’t get an opponent.

The fight never materialized sparked instant Geraghty v Hanney Irish title chatter and Hanney had since fielded questions on a potential pairing.

The Eastwall fighter expressed a willingness to fight but wondered whether Geraghty was registering a ‘call out’ because he was ‘desperate’.

Geraghty, who one a National Elite title out of the Crumlin gym Hanney now trains in, more laughed off the suggestions than dismissed them.

“About him saying I called him out, what call out? Listen, I said if he was stuck for a fight I’d be happy to help him out and help the shout out to. It wasn’t a call out just an offer to help,” Geraghty told Irish-boxing.com.

“Everything else he said? Look it’s all talk, if we end up fighting we can have chat about things then,” he adds putting any potential beef on ice.

It was clear Geraghty didn’t want to be dragged into a back and fort, something Hanney also tried to avoid when probed earlier in the month.

However, he did respond to the ‘desperate’ claims.

“Whoever said I needed Jake? Come on! I don’t give a f**k about Jake or any other boxer.

“I’ve never cared about any fighter or what they are doing. I worry about the best Declan Geraghty I can be and everything works itself out from there.”

Geraghty is still open to the fight but has someone else to worry about first. The southpaw stylist fights Kieran Gething in Newcastle next month and that has his focus.

“100% I’d take that fight. I’d take it with open arms but it’s not gonna’ happen yet. I’ve a job to do first against Gething we can fight but it’s not happening this year.”