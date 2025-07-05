‘It Will Be Monster’ – Eddie Hearn Closing in on ‘Iconic Moment’ for Belfast

It’s going to be bigger than big, it’s going to be Monster, predicts Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss says things are falling into place in such a manner that the Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan rematch will be an ‘iconic’.

The Belfast and Limerick welterweights have been ordered to meet again by the IBF following their controversial clash in Belfast on March 1.

It was initially believed the repeat would be an eliminator for the IBF crown. However, with Jarron ‘Boots’ Ennis set to vacate, the clash looks set to be upgraded to the first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

With that now being a distinct possibility, Matchroom are eyeing Windsor for the rematch and talks with the IFA and government have already taken place.

Irish-boxing.com understands three potential dates have been whittled down to one, and an announcement is incoming.

Hearn suggested as much when speaking to the Ring Magazine recently: “We’ve been in talks with the government there and we are very close to creating an iconic moment in Belfast. We hope to be able to do it.

“With Boots potentially moving up to 154lb, that would make Lewis Crocker against Paddy Donovan for the IBF world welterweight title. When are you going to get an all-Irish clash for the world welterweight title? It’s massive and that took our attention the Odyssey to Windsor Park.

“Watch this space. You will see the Crocker-Donovan rematch and I believe you’ll probably see that for the world title once Boots makes his final decision. If that is the case, it will be a monster.”