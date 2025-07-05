“If I Lose, I’m Done” – Conlan Eyes Final World Title Push

Michael Conlan admits he is rolling the dice for the last time – but is confident he can roll a seven.

The 33-year-old returned from a 14-month layoff with victory over Asad Asif Khan in March. The Belfast featherweight is now set to trade leather with Brit Jack Beatson in Dublin on September 5.

Conlan points out it’s the next page in the final chapter of his career and the next step along a path he hopes leads toward world title success.

The 2015 World Amateur Champion feels world-class but knows he still has to prove he is worthy of a third tilt, hence the run of 2025 fights he has lined up.

However, he does admit one more bump in the road and he’ll park things up.

“This is my last roll of the dice. I’m going to roll them and see how far they’ll roll. Hopefully to the end of the table where I’ll have a world title,” Conlan told BBC.

“If I were to lose, and there is every possibility of that happening, I’d happily say that’s it, enough. But until then, I’m not done. I want to get a world title,” he adds before discussing the plan of 2025.

“I was world level before. I’ve taken a year out, and I have to rebuild. That’s what I’m doing. I know have the ability but I need the performances to get me back up to where I was. That’s why this fight and the following fight are so important. I have to be ready going into the world title fights – and this is the right path.”

If he comes through Beatson, Ireland’s only ever male amateur world champion, hopes to get out one more time before the year is out.

Although he points out Beatson is has enough about him to make sure he doesn’t look to far down the road.

“Jack’s a tough opponent, so I think it’s the right fight at the right time,” Conlan said.

“If I was to lose and, listen, there’s every possibility in that, I would happily say that’s it, but until then I’m not done.

“I want to get a world title. If I don’t reach it, I don’t reach it, but I’m going to do everything I can to make sure I reach that goal.”