Irish Boxing’s Tripple H Scalps Boxer With Real Pedigree

Harley Burke registered one of the wins of the year in New York last weekend.

The Glaway-born New York native outscored a former IBO title holder and WBO interim world champion on a Star Boxing show.

Granted, at 45 years old, Avtandil Khurtsidze is past his best, but it remains a scalp for ‘Hard Hitting Hardy’, particularly considering he is boxer without huge amateur experience.

The super middleweight, who saw a mouth-watering fight with Emmett Brennan fall through earlier this year, outpointed the experienced Georgian over six rounds.

Khurtsidze, a battler known as the “Mini Mike Tyson, was on the come-back trail after serving four years in jail. He had won twice since being released in 2022 before Burke got the better of him.

“He was a pretty big name about eight years ago. He was gonna fight Billy Joe Saunders, and then he went to prison,” said Burke,before the win.

“He’s [45] now, so he’s obviously there for the taking. He’s not what he was eight or nine years ago when I was following him. I was a fan of this guy. I thought he was a very entertaining fighter, action-packed fights. They call him the mini Mike Tyson. So, it’s pretty surreal to be matched up with him.

“I like the matchup. I mean, he’s obviously past his prime. He’s 45 years old. If I can’t beat him, if I can’t beat a 45 year old, I have no business doing this. So. I’m looking forward to it.”