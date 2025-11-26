MEDAL ALERTS – Fascizewska and Rooney Join the Podium Party

Team Ireland added to their European U23 medal tally in Budapest on Wednesday.

Wins for Natalia Fascizewska and Louis Rooney mean Ireland will come home with six medals from the prestigious underage tournament.

The Castlebar and Star boxers won bronze at least with Wednesday wins, joining Tiffany Spencer, Cliona D’Arcy, Rebecca Kavanagh and Ava Henry on the podium.

Featherweight Fascizewska won bronze at least following a 4-1 split decision win in her quarter final with Gabriella Weerheim of the Netherlands.

The Mayo boxer contests her semi-final on Friday, against Georgia’s Khuraman Kausumova

50kg Rooney of Star BC claimed bronze at least following a 4-0 quarter final win over Oyan Nurullah of Turkey.

The Belfast fighter boxes for an up-grade in Friday’s semi finals against Azerbaijan’s Subah Mamedov





48kg Tiffany Spencer will come home from the championships with a benchmark bronze following her semi-final battle with Yalgettekin Nurselen of Turkey

The Jobstown boxer lost a 3-2 split decision.

Lightweight Ava Henry, of Dublin Docklands, will also come home with bronze, after the split decision in her silver medal bout. Henry lost to Kayla Allen of England via split decision.

80+kg Cliona D’Arcy also suffered a final four defeat and comes home with bronze. Turkey’s Türkmen Hikmetgul defeated the Tobar Pheadair boxer 4-1.

Lightweight Rebecca Kavanagh of Mulhuddart couldn’t swap bronze for silver, suffering defeat to Ukraine’s Tetiana Dovhal.

Roy Colgan found a Artur Kuzmenko-sized block to the podium, losing his quarter-final to the Ukrainian. The Avona boxer lost 3-2 and felt the cost of two points deductions.