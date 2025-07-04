El Nino vs Bam Bam – Matchroom Line Up All Irish Clash for Crocker – Donovan Bill

Matchroom are lining up domestic fights for the undercard of the Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan rematch.

And one fight the promotional outfit likes the idea of is a super bantamweight battle between Ruadhan Farrell and Matty Boreland.

It’s understood that Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith, in particular, are exploring undercard options for a bill they are close to confirming for Windsor Park and September.

High up their list is a fight between Belfast’s Farrell and Coleraine’s Boreland. It’s a fight that has been mentioned before, and with both being IGB-managed boxers, it should be easy enough to make.

Farrell is no stranger to some domestic issues, having appeared in five all-Irish clashes. El Nino has shared the ring with Colm Murphy, Ger Hughes twice and Connor Kerr twice, winning four of the five and picking up the BUI Celtic and Irish titles along the way.

The 25-year-old, who used the run of fights to increase his profile in the boxing mad city massively, was on course for a Commonwealth silver title fight in Scotland, but an Irish title fight on one of the biggest bills to come to Ireland in recent times may be too big to turn down.

‘Bam Bam’ Boreland has been busy since turning over and has made no secret of his desire to for more noteworthy fights – it now looks like he’s about to be handed one in the form of a fight his coach Ryan Burnett called for.