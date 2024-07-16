Irish Revenge – Anthony Cacace plans to end Josh Warrington’s Irish hot streak

Anthony Cacace is ready to dish up a cold plate of revenge and end Josh Warrington’s Irish hot streak.

The Belfast boxer puts his recently acquired IBF super featherweight world title on the line against the Leeds native at Wembley come September 21.

The already anticipated world title fight will be former featherweight world champion, Warrington’s fourth against Irish opposition.

The Matchroom battler holds a 100 percent green fight record having defeated Martin Lindsay to win the British title in 2014, Patrick Hyland in Leeds in 2016 and Carl Frampton in a 2018 world title fight.

He will look to make it for on the undercard of Anthony Joshua – Daniel Dubios, although Cacace plans to break the streak.

The generally laid-back ‘Apache’ doesn’t hold any personal grudge toward the British operator but does understand Irish fans would love to see him avenge the aforementioned defeats.

“I know he’s fought a couple of Irish fighters before so I was thinking, lots of people in Ireland will know him, and it would be great to get revenge and do the job on him,” he said

“I’ve nothing bad to say about the lad, we’re both here to make a few quid for our families, but at the same time I want to absolutely take his head off his shoulders when the time comes.

“I respect him, and I respect what he’s doing,” he adds before revealing how Warrington became his first defence.

“I was actually offered three opponents – Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington and Zelfa Barrett. Somehow Zelfa got taken out, so did Leigh Wood, which left Warrington, so it just kinda happened.”

Warrington has lost three times since a career-best performance against Frampton in December 2018, including in his last outing against WBA world featherweight champion and Michael Conlan conquerer Leigh Wood.

Cacace isn’t giving any credence to the run of results and isn’t viewing the Leeds boxer as a faded force.

“I don’t even read into that one bit – I can usually tell when a fighter’s shot to pieces and I don’t think Josh is quite there just yet.

“He’s only 32, I’m 35, but I haven’t been in as many wars and as many world title fights as him, so that’s the difference.”

Reflecting on his world title win over Joe Cordina in Saudi Arabia and the reaction he received since Cacace added: “It’s extremely weird; it has taken me a wee while to get used to it, but I’m taking it all in.

“It has changed my life massively; not even just financially, but in terms of day-to-day life, I get approached all the time. That’s a bit hard to get used to. Financially, yes, I’m going to buy a house and that’s different; I had nothing before and now I have a house, so that’s the main thing.

“It’s not every day you’re a world champion and people want to know you, so I’m just enjoying the moment, because the moment doesn’t last forever. That’s the attitude I’m trying to take.”