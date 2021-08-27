Conlan Boxing confirm December Belfast show and reveal future plans

Conlan Boxing will look to build on the success of the Feile Fight Night by getting busy in Belfast over the next 12 months.

The new promotional outfit run by the boxing steeped Conlan clan have confirmed they will go again in December ahead of promoting two more shows before it’s Feile time again.

Conlan Boxing, fronted by former world title challenger Jamie Conlan and active world title hopeful Michael Conlan, worked with Top Rank to put together the brilliant Feile Fight Night earlier this month.

There was talk of more shows and their own more prolonged promotional venture at the time and today they confirmed a December return.

“We are delighted to be bringing Big Time Boxing back to Belfast. We have today agreed on a minimum of 3 shows inside the next 12 months. Our first show will be in December 2021. Keep your eyes peeled for some exciting news to follow.”

Specific details of the December show, its makeup, where it will take place and so forth have yet to be revealed.

Michael Conlan was expected to return Stateside to explore world title ambitions later this year and post his win over Portlaoise native TJ Doheny.

The Olympic medal winner’s path to a world title shot has become that bit less clear over recent days, meaning it’s more possible he could top the second-ever Conlan Boxing card.

Although with WBA featherweight world champion Leigh Wood now looking the likeliest route to a world shot – and with the English fighter aligned to Matchroom and DAZN – a fight abroad looks more likely for the Belfast fighter.

If that is the case it opens the door for a new Belfast bill topper to emerge. It may be Conlan Boxing add new names to their roster and sign some fighters or those who were managed by Jamie Conlan during his spell at MTK may be used.

There is talk of Padraig McCrory being given the chance to top an Ulster Hall bill after his impressive International title win, while Sean McComb, Tyrone McKenna, and Lewis Crocker are big-fight ready.

Irish-boxing.com understands two domestic Irish TV stations had expressed interest in broadcasting the Feile Fight Night and positive talks were had with regard to future shows.

The Conlan Boxing show is the third to be confirmed for Belfast in recent weeks. It will follow Boxing Ireland’s Celtic Clash 12 which is set for the Devenish and October and next week’s Mark Dunlop Bomb Proof Europa Hotel card.