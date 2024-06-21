Date, Venue and What’s at Stake emerge for possible Paddy Donovan-Lewis Crocker fight

There will be world ramifications to an eagerly anticipated domestic fight.

The plan is to pair Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan in a world title eliminator in Belfast this November.

Noise surrounding Ulster and Munster fighters potentially meeting in the ring has increased incrementally since a possible bout was first mentioned on Irish-boxing.com in December of last year.

Debate as to whether it should happen this year or be allowed to simmer has played out publically since they both share the same card at the Ulster Hall in January.

It appears both agreed in principle to contest what would be one of the most eagerly anticipated all-Irish fights in recent history, provided Crocker defeats Connah Walker in Birmingham this Saturday night.

Indeed, Jamie Conlan has said the fight is signed and it will be full steam ahead for a mouthwatering welterweight meeting if the Belfast side of the potential fight has his hand raised live on DAZN in Birmingham this Saturday night.

Irish-boxing.com understands that if Crocker does beat Wolverhampton’s Walker a ‘Croc’ versus ‘The Real Deal’ clash will be in play for November in Belfast and the winner will earn a world title shot.

It’s been suggested Matchroom and Conlan Boxing have the SSE Arena provisionally booked for a weekend in the penultimate month of the year and undercard feelers have already been put out. It’s also understood any clash between the Ulster and Munster talents will be a WBA world title eliminator.

Terrence Crawford is the organisations ‘super champion’, so the all-Irish meeting would be a battle for the right to challenge ‘regular’ title holder Eimantas Stanionis.

All plans are dependent on a Crocker win this weekend, something Donovan suggests isn’t a foregone conclusion.

“The two of them are good fighters. It’s a tough fight for Crocker – Walker is a very good, solid fighter, a seasoned fighter and he’s in his home patch. So it’s a tough fight for Crocker – it’s tough for Walker too because Crocker is a great fighter.”