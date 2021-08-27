‘The Irish Are Coming’ – Thomas O’Toole secures interesting debut date

Thomas O’Toole will punch for pay for the first time later this month.

The Galway light-heavyweight confirmed he was turning over in mid-July and will officially become a paid fighter as early as September 25.

The Celtic Eagles graduate fights at Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham, Massachusetts, USA against New York native Mike Diorio [0-3(1)-1]

The 2019 Elite champion and 2020 runner-up is swapping rural Connemara for Boston as he treads a path previously taken by Rocky Ros Muc Sean Mannion.

O’Toole, who has family and many links in America, has joined up with Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker stable and debuts in Boston.

In February 2019 the Lettermullen southpaw, fighting for Celtic Eagles, won the Elite title scoring a big upset win over Tommy Hyde in the final. O’Toole, however, never saw major tournament action as Joe Ward, absent at the 2019 Elites, went pro on the eve of the 2019 European Games and young talent Kane Tucker was chosen for the 2019 World Championships.

The 2020 edition of the Elites, held in late 2019, saw O’Toole reach the final, beating pre-tournament favourite Tony Browne in the semis before losing a split decision to Emmet Brennan in the final. Dubliner Brennan subsequently qualified for the Olympics and represented Ireland in Tokyo.

Now 23, Gaelgeoir O’Toole has decided to make the move to the pros and joins an exciting group of former top Irish amateurs Stateside – Ward and Matthew Tinker are both also fighting on the U.S. East Coast and will soon be joined there by Browne. Smart and strong, he is a nice addition to the scene.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about the move O’Toole said:

“I’m excited and nervous, with Covid I’ve been out of the ring for the longest time since I began boxing, so I’m eager to get the ring rust off. Short term I want to be active, it’ll be hard with work and what not but I’m putting the head down and will be disciplined. Long term obviously I plan to win titles and fight in big fights, but one step at a time,” he continues before revealing Roach has similar ideas.

“The plans set out for me are to stay active and try and win my first title.”