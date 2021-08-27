National Elite Championships – 2021 Entries

Five of Ireland’s seven-strong Olympic boxing team have entered this year’s National Elite Championships.

The IABA confirmed the blue ribbon amateur event was returning for the first time since 2019 earlier this month.

What promises to be an exciting tournament full will play out between September 17 and October 3.

So far 69 fighters have officially registered to compete, with some really interesting established, emerging, and new names all part of the list.

Olympic medal winner Aidan Walsh is among the 69, as is his sister Michaela Walsh as well as Dubliner Emmet Brennan.

Flag-bearer Brendan Irvine has registered to compete and will be joined by fellow Tokyo Olympian Aoife O’Rourke.

There are also international underage medalists and reigning champions on the provisional list.

Elite entries as of August 26th is as follows – eligible fighters have up and until September 8 to register.

Boxers Name Gabriel Dossen Jack Devine Caoimhin Logue Brandon McCarthy Adam Hession Martin Brady McCullough Michael Stokes Tommy Hyde Kane Tucker Ben Ferran Ciara Walsh Barry O’Connor Shannon Sweeney Grainne Walsh Martin Keenan Dominic Bradley Clodagh Mccomiskey Kelyn Cassidy Sean Purcell Caitlin Fryers Phil Brophy Nell Fox Zara Breslin Cathal Crowley Cian Devlin Tomas McCann Connor Lenaghan Niamh Earley Kieran Molloy Paul Loonam Dean Clancy Sara Haghighat-Joo Shannon Edge Wayne Kelly Sionnan McKenna Jack McGivern Daryl Clarke Robbie Gould Connor Kerr Michaela Walsh Jude Gallagher Jordan Moore Matthew Tyndall Luke Maguire Evan Fitzgerald Kevin Kehoe Nicole Clyde Daniel O’Sullivan Teo Alin Céire Smith Aoife O Rourke David Bicevas Lisa o Rourke Brendan Irvine Kellie Mcloughlin Patryk Adamus Michael Stevens Emmet Brennan Kiesha Attwell John Paul Hale Bailey Marshall Faolan Rahill Jennifer Lehan Sean Donaghy Jake Tucker James Redmond, Damien Sullivan Martin Noonan Sean Butler Aidan Walsh