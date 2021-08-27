Amateur Headline News News Top News of The Day 

National Elite Championships – 2021 Entries

Jonny Stapleton

Five of Ireland’s seven-strong Olympic boxing team have entered this year’s National Elite Championships.

The IABA confirmed the blue ribbon amateur event was returning for the first time since 2019 earlier this month.

What promises to be an exciting tournament full will play out between September 17 and October 3.

So far 69 fighters have officially registered to compete, with some really interesting established, emerging, and new names all part of the list.

Olympic medal winner Aidan Walsh is among the 69, as is his sister Michaela Walsh as well as Dubliner Emmet Brennan.

Flag-bearer Brendan Irvine has registered to compete and will be joined by fellow Tokyo Olympian Aoife O’Rourke.

There are also international underage medalists and reigning champions on the provisional list.

Elite entries as of August 26th is as follows – eligible fighters have up and until September 8 to register.

Boxers Name
Gabriel Dossen
Jack Devine
Caoimhin Logue
Brandon McCarthy
Adam Hession
Martin Brady McCullough
Michael Stokes
Tommy Hyde
Kane Tucker
Ben Ferran
Ciara Walsh
Barry O’Connor
Shannon Sweeney
Grainne Walsh
Martin Keenan
Dominic Bradley
Clodagh Mccomiskey
Kelyn Cassidy
Sean Purcell
Caitlin Fryers
Phil Brophy
Nell Fox
Zara Breslin
Cathal Crowley
Cian Devlin
Tomas McCann
Connor Lenaghan
Niamh Earley
Kieran Molloy
Paul Loonam
Dean Clancy
Sara Haghighat-Joo
Shannon Edge
Wayne Kelly
Sionnan McKenna
Jack McGivern
Daryl Clarke
Robbie Gould
Connor Kerr
Michaela Walsh
Jude Gallagher
Jordan Moore
Matthew Tyndall
Luke Maguire
Evan Fitzgerald
Kevin Kehoe
Nicole Clyde
Daniel O’Sullivan
Teo Alin
Céire Smith
Aoife O Rourke
David Bicevas
Lisa o Rourke
Brendan Irvine
Kellie Mcloughlin
Patryk Adamus
Michael Stevens
Emmet Brennan
Kiesha Attwell
John Paul Hale
Bailey Marshall
Faolan Rahill
Jennifer Lehan
Sean Donaghy
Jake Tucker
James Redmond,
Damien Sullivan
Martin Noonan
Sean Butler
Aidan Walsh

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Luke Keeler and Darren Cruise place bet on upcoming Irish title fight

Joe O'Neill

4Thumps Irish Boxing Podcast #1

irishboxing

Aaron McKenna finds foe as he bids to impress Sugar Ray Leonard and co

irishboxing