NAMED – Ireland’s European School Team

Team Ireland have named a 29 strong team to contest the 2024 European Championships in Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina from August 1st to 10th.

The upcoming championships will be the 21st iteration of this tournament. The first Europeans, for male boxers 13 and 14 years old, was held in Rome, Italy in 2003. The most successful team was Turkey, who went home with six gold medals. Second place went to Russia, with three champions, while Ireland, Italy, Azerbaijan and England had one gold medal each.

The first EUBC Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships was held in Albena, Bulgaria in 2018. Fifteen years after the inaugural Schoolboys Championships, 12 girls were crowned European Champions. They fought in weight categories between 36 and 70 kilograms. The best girls’ team was Russia, with six gold medals, Ireland won three gold medals, while Bulgaria, Italy and England had one champion each.

Team Ireland came home from the 2023 European School Championships in Slovenia with 3 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze medal – along with the 3rd place finish in the medals table. 32 federations competed in the tournament. In all, 380 boxers contested the tournament. Ukraine topped the medals table with 20, followed by England, with 12. Team Ireland had the largest women’s team, of 12 boxers, and the joint second-largest men’s team, of 14 boxers.

Tournament Schedule

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris)

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers:

Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey