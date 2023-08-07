Irish Atmosphere the ‘Most Special’ Eddie Hearn has Experienced

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has backed Irish fans to deliver again when he brings Katie Taylor back to the Irish capital on November 25.

The experienced fight maker revealed the atmosphere at the 3Arena for the world title fight between the Irish Icon and Chantelle Cameron was beyond compare and the ‘most special’ he has witnessed.

It’s a massive statement considering the son of legendary Barry Hearn has been around the sport all his life and witnessed some of the biggest fight nights in history even before he started promoting. As a promoter, he’s been involved in all of Anthony Joshua’s fights, promoted Saul Canelo Alvares, brought Carl Froch to Wembley, ran stadium shows in the UK and worked across the world but it was Dublin that stood out.

It’s part of the reason he has decided to run the fight back at the famous Docklands venue and brings another massive show to Ireland. Hearn is backing Dublin to trump their May 20 showing later by producing another unique and unrivaled fight night atmosphere.

“The atmosphere inside that arena was one of the loudest and most special that I’ve ever experienced in all my years in this sport and I expect November 25 to be even better,” he says.

Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn.

Considering Dennis Hogan, chief support Gary Cully and star attraction Taylor all suffered defeat on the night there is room for an increased fan fervor come November 25.

Although Hearn, who promotes both main event protagonists, believes the main event will be so good it will draw a crowd reaction regardless of the outcome.

“Last time out Chantelle Cameron proved that she is one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks. Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle is determined to prove that it wasn’t a one off. Don’t miss this one, live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”