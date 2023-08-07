‘Underachieving’ Declan Geraghty Reveals Special Plan After Signing with Mark Dunlop

Declan Geraghty [24(5)-5(4)] is not done just yet.

The Dublin southpaw has signed a deal with MHD Promotions and will write the ‘final chapter’ of a storied career with the help of Mark Dunlop.

The former amateur of note confirmed the move over the weekend and said he hopes it helps him end pro fight innings that didn’t deliver on its early promise on a high.

The former Irish title challenger also points out there is a ‘special plan’ in place to make sure that happens.

“Delighted to say I’ve teamed up with MHD Promotions to finish the final chapter of my career after a whirlwind experience in this boxing business,” Geraghty said.

“From the highest highs to the lowest lows, from the World and European Championships to the Olympic test events, to fighting for countless European titles. From massively underachieving as a professional to now trying finish on one last high under the guidance of Mr. Dunlop. We have a special plan in place.”

‘Pretty Boy’ ended a year out of the ring, and a frustrating period that extended back as far as 2019, with a victory in Leeds in October. Working with Ian Gaughran during that time, he banked three quick-fire victories, shaking off the ring rust and making himself domestic title eligible again.

The stylist, who has shared the ring with the likes of Jono Carroll, James Tennyson and Marco McCullough, then signed to fight Dylan Moran for the Irish welterweight title, and a mouthwatering Dublin Waterford clash was set for April.

However, the former Crumlin amateur suffered bad cuts in a warm-up clash with Edvinas Puplauskas and the eagerly anticipated fight was cancelled as a result.

Indeed, such were the cuts that it was heavily rumoured the skilled 33-year-old would have to call it a day. That’s not the case as he returns, this time working with Dunlop, who helped Eric Donovan enjoy an EU title-winning Indian Summer and managed another former amateur of note in Tommy McCarthy to EBU success.