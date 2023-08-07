Not Darragh Foley? Paddy Donovan Issues Open Call Out

Paddy Donovan [11(8)-0] has made an open offer to the fight world upon confirming he will fight in Dublin on November 25.

The stylish southpaw will fight on a Matchroom card for the first time since officially signing for the promotional outfit on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena later this year.

‘The Real Deal’ initially looked set for a mouthwatering clash with Australian-based Dublin entertainer Darragh Foley [22(10)-5(0)-1], with Eddie Hearn stating that fight would land on the card.

However, despite rumour having that Limerick – Dublin clash as made, the Andy Lee-trained talent is on the opponent hunt.

Upon confirming he was on the high-profile bill, Donovan set about trying to tempt an opponent worthy of the occasion to trade leather with him.

Speaking online he said: “Signed. Nov 25th who wants to Fight me? Let’s have this smoke.”

The former underage amateur standout and older brother to Edward Donovan will have a busy Autumn after also confirming he’ll top Elite Sheers’ September 23 card at the National Stadium.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Paddy Donovan v Sam O’Maison. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan celebrates.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for that clash – but with a big DAZN fight scheduled for a month later routine opposition should be lined up.

Also appearing on the second Dublin show in a week – Conlan Boxing visit the RDS seven days before – will be Craig O’Brien, James McGivern and the Walsh brothers Liam and Paddy.