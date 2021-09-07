‘I’d box the ears off him’ – Dylan Moran Discusses Conor Benn Offer

Dylan Moran doesn’t believe he will get the chance to fight Conor Benn anytime soon but if given the opportunity says he would box the Matchroom fighter’s ‘ears off’.

The Queensbury fighter understands he may be too high-risk low reward for the star name at present but wants it known he is confident of victory if there were to meet.

Speaking online after Benn outpointed Adrian Granados on the same card as Katie Taylor defeated Jennifer Hann on last Saturday night Moran said:

Good learning fight for @ConorNigel last night



Yes fighting me wouldn’t make sense for him . He’s further with his career then I am for sure don’t @ me with what I already know



But put the two of us in the ring and I’d box the ears of him , anyway happy Sunday people enjoy 👍 — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) September 5, 2021

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Moran revealed talks re a fight happened before he teamed up with Frank Warren and Queensbury.

The Waterford welter says he was willing but the fight was rejected on the English fighter’s side.

Moran admits the team around Benn may have made that decision for him and has no issue with the Matchroom fighter but again he is stated he would be happy to trade leather and confident the result would go his way if they did share the squared circle.

“Of course the Conor Benn thing is true,” he said when asked about rumour of talks between the pair. “Does that mean that was Conor’s answer was ‘no’, no it doesn’t. He prob wasn’t even asked but that was the answer from one of his team for sure.



“Massive respect to Conor he’s out there making it happen and smashing it to be fair to him but I would fight him and I believe I’d beat him in the morning, these are the fights I’m heading for now.”