UPDATED National Elite Championship Entry List

Names like Kurt Walker, Amy Broadhurst, Sean Mari, Jack Marley, Evelyn Igharo, Daina Moorehouse, Christina Desmond and Gytis Linisnskas have been added to the National Elite Championship entry list.

The IABA yesterday released an updated list of entrants yesterday which included and added to it was an Olympian, a host of National Elite Champions and names who have won medal medals on the International stage.

The Irish amateur blue ribbon tournament will take place as soon as September 17 and will run to the first weekend of October.

The last installment of the premier Irish amateur contest played out in November of 2019. The Pandemic ruined plans to crown 2020 champions as a number of proposed dates fell through.

There were plans to run the tournament over a week in early January but again lockdown made that impossible, before April hopes were also scuppered.

The National Elites return very soon, does so with a mouthwatering lineup and should have serious World Championship qualification ramifications.

The closing date for entry to the National Elite Championships is this Wednesday, September 8th at 5pm.

Gabriel Dossen Jack Devine Caoimhin Logue Michael Avetisian Brandon McCarthy Adam Hession Martin Brady McCullough Michael Stokes Tommy Hyde Kane Tucker Ben Ferran Ciara Walsh Barry O’Connor Shannon Sweeney Grainne Walsh Martin Keenan Dominic Bradley Clodagh Mccomiskey Kelyn Cassidy Sean Purcell Caitlin Fryers Phil Brophy Nell Fox Zara Breslin Cathal Crowley Cian Devlin Tomas McCann Connor Lenaghan Niamh Earley Kieran Molloy Paul Loonam Dean Clancy Sara Haghighat-joo Shannon Edge Wayne Kelly Sionnan McKenna Jack McGivern Daryl Clarke Robbie Gould Connor Kerr Michaela Walsh Jude Gallagher Matthew Tyndall Luke Maguire Evan Fitzgerald Kevin Kehoe Nicole Clyde Daniel O’Sullivan Teo Alin Céire Smith Aoife O Rourke David Bicevas Lisa o Rourke Brendan Irvine Kellie Mcloughlin Patryk Adamus Michael Stevens Emmet Brennan Kiesha Attwell John Paul Hale bailey marshall Faolan Rahill Jennifer Lehan Sean Donaghy Jake Tucker James Redmond, Damien Sullivan Martin Noonan Sean Butler Aidan Walsh Christina Desmond Niamh fay EOGHAN QUINN PATRICK ROGERS Damien Creavin Carly McNaul Sean Mari Jake Rapple Sean Kavanagh Kenneth Doyle Jack Marley Carol Coughlan Jake mc mahon Jamie long Amy Broadhurst Nathan Richmond NYCOLE Hayes Kurt walker Chloe Fleck Eve Woods Rickey Nesbitt Jordan Smith Eugene Mckeever Megan Flynn Courtney Daly Steward Edwards Paul Alexandrut Jack Brady Craig Kavanagh Evelyn Igharo Renee Roache Nathan Horrigan Jordan Moore Daina Moorehouse Kaci Rock John Joe Nevin Robert Previte Emma Flannery Stephen Lockhart Gytis Lisinskas