IABA Recieve World Championships ‘Dispensation’

The IABA have revealed they have received ‘dispensation’ from the World Body with regard to the upcoming World Championships.

The World Championships will take place in Belgrade Serbia next month gloving off on October 26.

Countries were initially handed a September 20 deadline for team submission, which may have caused issues for the IABA as the National Elite Championships won’t be completed until the first weekend in October.

If the IABA were going to used to help with team selection a September date would prove too soon.

However, the IABA have confirmed they have been granted permission to register their selection at a later date.

The governing body confirmed: “Following dialogue with the World Body by the National Secretary Paddy Gallagher, the IABA have received a dispensation until the completion of our Championships to enter Irish boxers.”

The news just makes the already eagerly awaited National Elites, the first since 2019, that bit more exciting as fighters will no doubt be eager to impress Bernard Dunne, Zaur Antia, John Conlan and co in a bid to be sent to Belgrade.

See full list of National Elite Championships entrants below:

Females
48KGCiara WalshSmithfieldDUB
Shannon SweeneySt. AnnesCON
Carol CoughlinMonkstown DUB
Chloe FleckCanalANT
Courtney DalyCrumlinDUB
50KGCaitlin FryersImmaculataANT
Nicole ClydeAntrimANT
Nicole HayesTogherMUN
Megan FlynnCherry OrchardDUB
52KGNiamh EarlyRystonLEI
Sionnan McKennaHoly FamilyULS
Carly McNaulOrmeau RoadANT
Daina MoorehouseEnniskerryLEI
54KGClodagh McComiskyGilfordULS
Sara Haghighat-jooEdenderryLEI
Niamh FayPhoenix BallyboughalDUB
Emma FlanneryBaldoyleDUB
Kirsten CreshamCastlebarCON
57KGZara BreslinTramoreMUN
Michaela WalshMonkstownANT
Kellie McLoughlinDrimnaghDUB
Jennifer LehaneDCUDUB
60KGAmy BroadhurstSt. BronaghsULS
Kellie HarringtonSt.MarysDUB
63KGEve WoodsCorinthiansDUB
Gillian DuffySt.MarysDUB
66KGGrainne WalshSpartacusLEI
Kiesha AttwellTobair PheadairCON
Renee RoacheDCUDUB
Kaci RockEnniskerryLEI
70KGLisa O’RourkeCastlereaCON
Christina DesmondDungarvanMUN
Evelyn IgharoClann NaofaLEI
75KGAoife O’RourkeCastlereaCON
81KGNell FoxRathkealeMUN
Bethany DooceyCastlebarCON
Males
48KGCaoimhin LogueSpringtown B.CULS
Rickey Nesbitt  Holy Family DrogLEI
51KGMichael StokesAthyLEI
Paudrig DowneySt.John Bosco BelfstANT
Paddy McShaneLetterkennyULS
Sean MariMonkstownDUB
54KGBrendan IrvineSt.PaulsANT
Jake RappleMonkstownDUB
Nathan HorriganCrumlinDUB
57KGAdam HessionMoniveaCON
Sean PurcellSaviours CrystalMUN
Connor LeneghanSt.PaulsANT
Connor KerrMonkstownANT
Jude GallagherTwo CastlesULS
Patryk AdamusDrimnaghDUB
Bailey MarshallEmeraldULS
Jake McMahonLibertyLEI
Kurt WalkerCanalANT
Jordan SmithHoly Family DrogLEI
60KGDominic BradleyEmeraldULS
Tomas McCannSt.PaulsANT
Paul LoonamSparticusLEI
Teo AlinCookstownULS
Michael StephensDrimnaghDUB
John Paul HaleStarANT
Paul AlexandruCrumlinDUB
63.5KGBrandon McCarthyAthyLEI
Jack McGivernSt.GeorgesANT
Daryl ClarkeMonkstownANT
Robbie GouldMonkstownANT
Jamie LongMuskerryMUN
Jordan MooreDocklandsDUB
Stephen LockhartBaldoyleDUB
Jon McConnellHoly TrinityANT
Nathan RichmondScorpion Box AcdmyANT
67KGMichael Avetisian MulhuddartDUB
Barry O’ConnorNorthsideMUN
Wayne KellyBallynacargyLEI
Matthew TyndallDocklandsDUB
Evan FitzgeraldEskerDUB
Eoghan QuinnSt. JohnsULS
Damien CreavinOlympicCON
Eugene McKeeverHoly Family DrogLEI
Craig KavanaghCrumlinDUB
71KGKieran MolloyOughterardCON
Luke MaguireEskerDUB
Aidan WalshMonkstownANT
Jack Brady CrumlinDUB
Emeka OnwukaAll SaintsANT
Kenneth Doyle MonkstownDUB
75KGGabriel DossenOlympicCON
Daniel O’SullivanLucan LEI
Sean DonaghySt.CanicesULS
80KGTommy HydeAthyLEI
Kelyn CassidySaviours CrystalMUN
Kevin KehoeMarble CityLEI
David BicevasSt. SavioursDUB
Emmet Brennan DocklandsDUB
Stuart EdwardsCrumlinDUB
John Joe NevinCrumlinDUB
86KGKane TuckerEmeraldANT
Faolan RahillDCUDUB
James RedmondBallybrackDUB
Darren O’NeillPaulstownLEI
Eghosa IgharoClann NaofaLEI
92KGCathal CrowleySpartanMUN
Jack MarleyMonkstownDUB
Marcin SkalskiAthloneLEI
Kiril AfanasevSmithfieldDUB
92+KGJack DevineSpringtown BoxingULS
Martin KeenanRathkealeMUN
Phil BrophyAngelsDUB
Damien SullivanEmeraldANT
Patrick RogersSt. JohnsULS
Gytis LisinkasCeltic EaglesCON
Kenny OkungbowaAthloneLEI
Thomas MaughanCavanULS
Samuel IlesanmiSt.MarysDUB

