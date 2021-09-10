IABA Recieve World Championships ‘Dispensation’

The IABA have revealed they have received ‘dispensation’ from the World Body with regard to the upcoming World Championships.

The World Championships will take place in Belgrade Serbia next month gloving off on October 26.

Countries were initially handed a September 20 deadline for team submission, which may have caused issues for the IABA as the National Elite Championships won’t be completed until the first weekend in October.

If the IABA were going to used to help with team selection a September date would prove too soon.

However, the IABA have confirmed they have been granted permission to register their selection at a later date.

The governing body confirmed: “Following dialogue with the World Body by the National Secretary Paddy Gallagher, the IABA have received a dispensation until the completion of our Championships to enter Irish boxers.”

The news just makes the already eagerly awaited National Elites, the first since 2019, that bit more exciting as fighters will no doubt be eager to impress Bernard Dunne, Zaur Antia, John Conlan and co in a bid to be sent to Belgrade.

See full list of National Elite Championships entrants below:

Females 48KG Ciara Walsh Smithfield DUB Shannon Sweeney St. Annes CON Carol Coughlin Monkstown DUB Chloe Fleck Canal ANT Courtney Daly Crumlin DUB 50KG Caitlin Fryers Immaculata ANT Nicole Clyde Antrim ANT Nicole Hayes Togher MUN Megan Flynn Cherry Orchard DUB 52KG Niamh Early Ryston LEI Sionnan McKenna Holy Family ULS Carly McNaul Ormeau Road ANT Daina Moorehouse Enniskerry LEI 54KG Clodagh McComisky Gilford ULS Sara Haghighat-joo Edenderry LEI Niamh Fay Phoenix Ballyboughal DUB Emma Flannery Baldoyle DUB Kirsten Cresham Castlebar CON 57KG Zara Breslin Tramore MUN Michaela Walsh Monkstown ANT Kellie McLoughlin Drimnagh DUB Jennifer Lehane DCU DUB 60KG Amy Broadhurst St. Bronaghs ULS Kellie Harrington St.Marys DUB 63KG Eve Woods Corinthians DUB Gillian Duffy St.Marys DUB 66KG Grainne Walsh Spartacus LEI Kiesha Attwell Tobair Pheadair CON Renee Roache DCU DUB Kaci Rock Enniskerry LEI 70KG Lisa O’Rourke Castlerea CON Christina Desmond Dungarvan MUN Evelyn Igharo Clann Naofa LEI 75KG Aoife O’Rourke Castlerea CON 81KG Nell Fox Rathkeale MUN Bethany Doocey Castlebar CON Males 48KG Caoimhin Logue Springtown B.C ULS Rickey Nesbitt Holy Family Drog LEI 51KG Michael Stokes Athy LEI Paudrig Downey St.John Bosco Belfst ANT Paddy McShane Letterkenny ULS Sean Mari Monkstown DUB 54KG Brendan Irvine St.Pauls ANT Jake Rapple Monkstown DUB Nathan Horrigan Crumlin DUB 57KG Adam Hession Monivea CON Sean Purcell Saviours Crystal MUN Connor Leneghan St.Pauls ANT Connor Kerr Monkstown ANT Jude Gallagher Two Castles ULS Patryk Adamus Drimnagh DUB Bailey Marshall Emerald ULS Jake McMahon Liberty LEI Kurt Walker Canal ANT Jordan Smith Holy Family Drog LEI 60KG Dominic Bradley Emerald ULS Tomas McCann St.Pauls ANT Paul Loonam Sparticus LEI Teo Alin Cookstown ULS Michael Stephens Drimnagh DUB John Paul Hale Star ANT Paul Alexandru Crumlin DUB 63.5KG Brandon McCarthy Athy LEI Jack McGivern St.Georges ANT Daryl Clarke Monkstown ANT Robbie Gould Monkstown ANT Jamie Long Muskerry MUN Jordan Moore Docklands DUB Stephen Lockhart Baldoyle DUB Jon McConnell Holy Trinity ANT Nathan Richmond Scorpion Box Acdmy ANT 67KG Michael Avetisian Mulhuddart DUB Barry O’Connor Northside MUN Wayne Kelly Ballynacargy LEI Matthew Tyndall Docklands DUB Evan Fitzgerald Esker DUB Eoghan Quinn St. Johns ULS Damien Creavin Olympic CON Eugene McKeever Holy Family Drog LEI Craig Kavanagh Crumlin DUB 71KG Kieran Molloy Oughterard CON Luke Maguire Esker DUB Aidan Walsh Monkstown ANT Jack Brady Crumlin DUB Emeka Onwuka All Saints ANT Kenneth Doyle Monkstown DUB 75KG Gabriel Dossen Olympic CON Daniel O’Sullivan Lucan LEI Sean Donaghy St.Canices ULS 80KG Tommy Hyde Athy LEI Kelyn Cassidy Saviours Crystal MUN Kevin Kehoe Marble City LEI David Bicevas St. Saviours DUB Emmet Brennan Docklands DUB Stuart Edwards Crumlin DUB John Joe Nevin Crumlin DUB 86KG Kane Tucker Emerald ANT Faolan Rahill DCU DUB James Redmond Ballybrack DUB Darren O’Neill Paulstown LEI Eghosa Igharo Clann Naofa LEI 92KG Cathal Crowley Spartan MUN Jack Marley Monkstown DUB Marcin Skalski Athlone LEI Kiril Afanasev Smithfield DUB 92+KG Jack Devine Springtown Boxing ULS Martin Keenan Rathkeale MUN Phil Brophy Angels DUB Damien Sullivan Emerald ANT Patrick Rogers St. Johns ULS Gytis Lisinkas Celtic Eagles CON Kenny Okungbowa Athlone LEI Thomas Maughan Cavan ULS Samuel Ilesanmi St.Marys DUB