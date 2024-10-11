Promotional Battle for Gabriel Dossen Heats Up – Galway Star Turns Over

The race to sign one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Ireland in recent times is well and truly underway.

Gabriel Dossen has officially ditched the vest and becomes the first big amateur name to turn over post the Paris Olympic cycle.

The Galway talent has signed a managerial agreement with David McGinley and Project Boxing, led by former World Champion Anthony Crolla and media veteran Dominic McGuinness and hopes to debut this year.

What banner he makes his pro bow under remains to be seen as promoters on either side of the Atlantic battle it out for the signature of a skilled operator with star name potential.

Irish-boxing.com understands that there are currently several live competing bids for the Connacht boxers service, with Dossen’s team in talks with various promoters about the Olympic Galway graduate’s future.

Dossen has been earmarked for success from a young age and was the subject of pro offers since he won his first senior Irish title in 2019, courtesy of wins over established names such as Michael Nevin, Brett McGinty, and Emmet Brennan.

However, Olympic ambitions saw him remain amateur.

An Olympic reformat and a change in the weight classes didn’t really suit Dossen. The westerner moved up from the middle and attempted to qualify at light-heavy but found his path blocked by close pal and man of the moment, Kelyn Cassidy.

Dossen did enjoy major international success and turns over as a European gold medal winner.

In 2022 the southpaw talent put his name alongside some of the best to ever wear the Irish vest on a unique list of European gold medal winners.

Dossen became the 15th fighter Irish to win a European senior gold medal, joining the likes of Paul Griffin, Joe Ward, Ray Moylette, Kurt Walker, Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan on a prestigious list, when he stepped on top of the Continental podium two years ago.

Irish-boxing.com understands Dossen, whose sister Ruth Dossen is a European underage medalist and emerging talent in her own right, will train in Galway throughout the year but will finish his camp in Manchester with Crolla.