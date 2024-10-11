‘Every kid has a right to an Olympic dream’ – IABA’s Passionate Plea to Members

Niall O’Carroll has called on the association’s members to think of the children going into tomorrow’s AGM and wants voters to focus on what he believes is the bottom line – Olympic survival.

An EGM has been called and once again those with a say within the amateur association will face a future shaping vote.

A special resolution to amend its current constitution will be voted on before the Intermediate Finals glove off at the National Stadium.

The EGM will vote on whether or not ‘To remove any references to IBA (AIBA) from all relevant objects in the IABA constitution whether contained in the memorandum or the articles of association.’

Meaning, if it’s passed the IABA would be able to vote on leaving the IBA and joining World Boxing body, which is currently seeking International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition to run the sport globally, at the AGM if it so desired.

Some within the organisation have been vocal about their concerns and have worries about the constitutional amendment.

Indeed, the Chair of the IABA’s Board of Directors claims he has come under ‘attack’ with regard to the vote. This week he moved to relay any fears members may have and point out that the IABA are backing a yes vote solely to keep Olympic boxing alive.

“Every kid has a right to an Olympic dream. A vote against this motion on Saturday will remove that right from boxing kids in this country. And I think that would be a disaster” said O’Carroll.

The issue revolves around the IBA and the IOC’s upset with the boxing governing body. The International Olympic Council were unhappy that reform recommendations made to the IBA were not met and now refuses to recognise the boxing body. They took control of boxing in Paris and have also left boxing off the provisional list of sports for LA 2028.

A number have nations have moved to leave the IBA and set up World Boxing in a bid to work with the IOC.

O’Carroll says the vote isn’t a vote to join World Boxing but one to give the IABA the power to vote on joining the breakaway group in the future.

“It’s not the Board of Directors driving this (EGM), it’s the members. ” O’Carroll adds.

“The IBA have lost what looks like their final appeal in a Swiss Court to their expulsion by the IOC (International Olympic Committee), so it looks like IBA are finished as an Olympic federation. We are tied to IBA in our constitution. We can only be a member of IBA and we have to follow all of the rules of IBA – which then affects our ability to travel

“This isn’t a vote on World Boxing and anybody who says the Board of Directors have done some sweat-heart deal with World Boxing and that as soon as this goes through, we’re going to join World Boxing: that is not true. And, as much as people like to attack me at the moment, I think every time I’ve stood up in front of our members, I’ve always told the truth. I like to stand over what I’m doing and I can categorically say that this is not true and that the members will decide what federation we join, if we decide to sever our constitutional connection with IBA. We will have another vote where members will decide on World Boxing, or whatever other federation is out there. The vote on Saturday is purely and simply to give us the freedom to step away from IBA, and make whatever decisions we need to make for the future. That’s all this is about.”