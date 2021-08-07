‘I really wanted this fight’ – Kellie Harrington’s opponent ready for fitting Olympic decider

Beatriz Ferreira has got the Olympic final she wanted.

The Brazilian provides the opposition for Kellie Harrington in tomorrow morning’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic lightweight gold medal fight.

Despite both being top-end decorated amateurs the Dubliner and the Brazilian known as ‘The Beast’ has never met in the squared circle.

That changes tomorrow as the two biggest names in the weight fight for the biggest prize in amateur boxing.

The 29-year-old South American seems to suggest it’s an ideal decider, not that she finds it an easy route to gold but rather it’s a best versus best final.

“I really wanted this fight,” the fighter who celebrates wins with a dance said.

“We participated in some championships, but unfortunately we didn’t get to fight. She is world champion, has all my respect and I’m really looking forward to this show. I hope to come out with the victory and send this medal to my father”,

The 2019 and thus reigning World Amateur Champion has won all her three fights Tokyo bouts via unanimous decision and has achieved her initial goal as of a podium place in the process.

🇧🇷Beatriz ‘The Beast’ Ferreira has quite the medal cabinet



🥇2017 PanAmerican Championships

🥇2018 South American Games

🥇2018 PanAmerican Championships

🥈2019 PanAmerican Championships

🥇2019 PanAmerican Games

🥇2019 World Championships

🥈2019 World Military Championships pic.twitter.com/81MKrDhWGR — Joe O’Neill (@J0E_90) August 5, 2021

However, the lightweight talent isn’t content to settle for silver and revealed she has gold aspirations.

“Being on the podium is the ultimate goal, but we separate by goals. It’s step by step. I’ve been nurturing this, studying the opponents and today I’m happy here, but it’s not over yet. I have that in mind,”

Many Irish fans celebrated when Irish bogeywoman Mira Potkonen was beaten by the Brazilian in the last four, but in truth, Ferreira is just as big if not a bigger threat.

Although Harrington is #1 seed, Ferreira is the number-ranked lightweight in the world, she comes to the ring as reigning world champion and out of her last 30 tournaments, she has medaled in 29.

It’s a collision of two world champions and a creme de la creme decider.