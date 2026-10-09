‘I Genuinely Didn’t Know if I’d Ever Box Again’: Creaven Ready to make Irish boxing history

From the brink to the brink of history.

Louise Creaven admits there were times she feared her boxing days were over. Now, she is preparing to make history.

Creaven will fight Christina Desmond for the vacant 140lbs Irish title in the first-ever female Irish professional title fight in Cork on Friday.

It’s a landmark occasion for women’s boxing that carries extra significance for a fighter who has battled her way back to the sport.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in boxing and there were times I genuinely didn’t know if I’d ever box again, so moments like this probably mean a little bit more because of that,” Creaven told Irish-boxing.com.

“To be able to come home, have my family there and fight for an Irish title is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

For Creaven, the fight is about more than personal achievement. She recognises the significance of the occasion for the next generation of female fighters and hopes the history-making nature of the contest will eventually become a thing of the past.

“Women’s boxing in Ireland has obviously come a long way and we’ve had some incredible women who have paved the way for the rest of us. For there to now be an Irish professional title for women is another step forward.

“I think about the younger girls coming through as well. Hopefully one day a female Irish title fight is just normal and nobody has to talk about someone being the “first”. If myself and Christina can play even a small part in making that happen, I think that’s something we can both be proud of.”

But while ‘The Bull’ understands the importance of the occasion, she is determined not to let the history overshadow the task ahead when she steps into the ring against the former amateur standout.

“It’s a massive occasion and I understand the history of it, but once that bell goes none of that wins the fight for me.

“My motivation in camp has been about becoming a better fighter and making sure I’m ready for whatever happens in there. I can appreciate what the night means afterwards. Right now, I’ve got a job to do.”

That job will be far from straightforward against such a talent as the Macroom boxer, who will have the backing of her home crowd in Cork. The Australian based Irish fighter, however, is embracing the challenge and expects a gruelling encounter.

“I’m expecting a tough fight though. I’m expecting a war and two of us digging deep!

“But I don’t want to go in there expecting only one version of her either. We’ve prepared for different scenarios and if she does something different on the night, I will adjust.

“She definitely has the advantage of being in her own backyard and she’ll have the crowd behind her, but on the other hand that probably brings a lot more pressure for her too.

“For me, the crowd is just outside noise. Once that bell goes, it’s me and her in the ring and that’s all I’m focused on. I’m actually okay with going in as the underdog. There’s probably less pressure on me that way.

“And even though technically I’m going into her backyard, I’m coming home to Ireland too. I’ve got family and people travelling to Cork to support me, and I know there’ll be plenty watching from Australia as well, so I definitely won’t feel like I’m on my own in there.”

Having experienced title fights Down Under, Creaven knows what is required when a belt is on the line. Ultimately, though, she insists the approach remains the same regardless of the occasion.

“I’ve had title fight experience before, so obviously I know what comes with it, but honestly, whether there’s a title on the line or not doesn’t really change anything for me.

“At the end of the day, we still have a job to do. Once that bell goes, the belt doesn’t matter, the occasion doesn’t matter, it’s just another fight. I need to stay calm, listen to my corner, make adjustments when I need to and do the job we came there to do.”

And when it comes to predicting how the historic contest will unfold, Creaven is keeping her cards close to her chest. She is happy to let her preparation do the talking.

“I’ve had a really good camp, I know what I’m capable of and I trust the work we’ve done. Whether it takes every round or an opportunity presents itself earlier, I’ll be ready to take it.

“I’m not big on predictions. I just know I’m coming to win.”