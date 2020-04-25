Logo

Navigation

USA head coach Billy Walsh urges American amateurs to stay for delayed Olympics

By | on April 25, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News News

BY Bernard O’Neill

USA head coach Billy Walsh has urged America’s top prospects to gain international experience before turning professional.

The American chief seconds has talked to his team and they’ve agreed to remain for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

The Americas qualifiers for Tokyo 2020, scheduled to begin in Buenos Aires last month, were postponed because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The qualifiers could be rescheduled for Buenos Aires, but the USA is also looking to host the tournament in Colorado.


Forty-nine Olympic places – 33 for men and 16 for women – will be up for grabs at the qualifiers.

“We’ve spoken with our team, looks like all are going to stay for the Games. It puts much more value (being an Olympian) on them if they turn over (turn pro),” said Walsh, the 2016 AIBA World coach of the year and former Ireland head coach.

The controversial decisions at the Rio 2016 did not help the amateur ranks as some boxers believe that putting in years of training only to be done at the Olympics by poor judging would be time better spent building a pro career.

“The problem is there is so much competition for their signature, lots of TV and shows. But if they have any sense, they would leave them until they have gotten experience as an international and an Olympian, added Wexford-native Walsh.

“You can’t buy that experience. Look at Shakur (Stevenson), ten fights and a title shot. If they hadn’t been Olympians, they would’ve had to go the long way round.

“A good amateur program gives loads of education and experience in the field of combat, training and competing in hostile environments against the best in the World.”

“Why wouldn’t a pro manager want their boxers gaining that experience?”

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial