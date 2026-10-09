History and the Future – Christina Desmond Says Irish Title Fight Will Launch New Era

It’s a title fight for history and the future suggests Christina Desmond.

Desmond will share the ring with Louise Creaven in a landmark all-Irish professional contest on the Siam Warriors-promoted, Parochial Hall-hosted SW Pro Boxing bill.

The Cork side of the historic bout believes a huge moment for more than just the competitors, suggesting it’s a fight that could have a massive impact on the sport in Ireland.

While it’s not quite Katie Taylor in Croke Park, it’s a meeting that is proof of a domestic scene at female level, and thus points to real growth. Desmond also feels it could usher in a new era and prove a real inspiration.

“It’s a privilege to be able to box for this title. I feel it is the start of something new and something special for professional boxing in Ireland and it is a great honour to get to share the ring with Louise for this special night,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.





“Hopefully going to be something for younger girls and boxers to look up to. I believe we’re only at the start of a new era for women in Irish professional boxing. I’m happy to be part of that.”

A special occasion has been made all the more special for the Macroom boxer because it plays out in her home county.

“It’s special to be able to have this fight in my own city. I will have family and friends all present, and I’ve been lucky to fight at this venue already this year. Thanks to Martin Horgan and Siam Warriors for making this all happen. There has been a lot of work and organising gone into it all, and it will be a great night.”

Former amateur standout Desmond also hints she may have to produce a special performance to win the strap, noting her Australian based Irish opponent is coming to fight.

“I’ve never met Louise before, I feel like we know each other well after all this build-up. I know Louise is going to come out 100% from the start and I look forward to a great contest.”

While the occasion is historic, Desmond insists she has not allowed the magnitude of the fight to overwhelm her preparation.

“This camp has been a good and hard camp,” she said. “It’s been great to have that edge on it I guess, but I haven’t hyped it up that much in my own head.”

The Munster fighter has elected to maintain the no hype policy throughout the build-up too. The Kevin Crowley-managed talent has kept it respectful to the point she has even refrained from any bold pre fight calls.

“Zero predictions,” she said. “I wish all of the Irish, Munster and Cork contingents the very best of the night. There are a lot of talented boxers on the card and it’s a great honour to be able to headline this card.”

Among those she will be supporting is Zara Bresline, who Desmond says has played an important role during her preparation.

“Special best wishes to Zara who has been a great help to me during this camp,” she said. “We’ve worked hard together to better each other and I know she will also put on a show on the night.”

Ultimately, though, Desmond knows the significance of the night will be measured inside the ropes.

“It is a privilege to be able to box in this title,” she said. “I feel it is the start of something new and something special for professional boxing in Ireland and it is a great honour to get to share the ring with Louise for this special night.

“I’d also like to thank my manager Kevin Crowley and all my team for the time, effort and support over the past few weeks.”

There has been rumour of a European title fight if the Cork favourite comes through this weekend, but she wasn’t keen to address any continental talk.

“I’m not looking that far ahead. I need to be the best version of me Friday night and that’s all I’m thinking about for now.”