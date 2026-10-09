Conor O’Donovan’s Biggest Fight Yet: A Homecoming in Front of the Father Who Put Him in Boxing

For Conor O’Donovan, Friday night in Cork will mean far more than extending his unbeaten professional record. When the Clonmel boxer steps into the ring, he will do so with a special motivation: the chance to fight in front of his father, the man who first introduced him to boxing, while time together remains uncertain.

The 22-year-old is living with the reality that his father has progressive multiple sclerosis, a condition that has left the family unsure how much time they have left together. That makes O’Donovan’s first professional fight on Irish soil an occasion that carries an emotional significance far beyond the sport.

“ For me this is very big. My dad has got progressive multiple sclerosis. We don’t know how long he’s got left on this planet. Hopefully he’s got another 10 years and 15 years, but we just don’t know because it’s progressive, you know,” he told Irish-boxing.com ahead of his Irish debut in Cork this weekend.

“So to get this opportunity to fight back home as a pro in front of the man who put me into the sport, it’s something big for me, you know, and he’ll be there on the night.”

It is a powerful reason for the Tipp boxer to make the most of his opportunity. After beginning his professional career in America, O’Donovan returns home with an unblemished 3-0 record, including two knockouts, ready to introduce himself to the Irish professional boxing scene.

He faces England’s Jake Smith on tonight’s Siam Warriors show in Cork, where the occasion will bring together his sporting ambitions and the people who matter most to him.

“I just said when I came home from the last fight I need to get something here in Ireland because I need to get my name out here before boxing in Ireland gets really, really big and it becomes very hard to get on shows,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

O’Donovan is not content to simply make up the numbers on domestic cards. Having returned to the sport after walking away from amateur boxing, he wants to establish himself as a serious presence in the professional ranks, and he is more than willing to test himself against fellow Irish fighters.

“Domestic fights appeal to me. I’m ready for anyone. It makes no odds to me, to be honest.”

First, however, comes the challenge of Smith, an opponent O’Donovan knows will demand his full attention.

“You can expect a big fight anyway. My opponent is good. Jake Smith, a guy from England. He’s got plenty of experience inside the ring as a pro. It’s not going to be any walk in the park, but you can expect big things from me.”

Despite possessing natural ability, Donovan walked away from boxing in the past, a decision he admits was questioned by those around him. Now, having returned with renewed determination, he feels he is finally beginning to make up for lost time.

“It’s a long time coming. A very, very long time coming. I gave up something that I’m naturally talented at. And when I gave it up, I was told by multiple, multiple people that it was a silly, silly decision. And here I am now making a name for myself.”

O’Donovan is equally aware that talent will only take him so far. He knows the work required to turn potential into progress and is determined to make the most of the opportunities ahead.

“You have to have discipline. You have to have belief. You have to have dedication. And without any of those things, you’re not going to go anywhere.”

His ambition is clear, and he has no intention of quietly working his way through the ranks.

“I’m here to cause upsets with people in different weights.”

Those words reflect the confidence of a young boxer eager to make his mark, but Friday night is about something much more personal.

The unbeaten record, the desire to establish himself in Ireland and the ambition to become a regular name on domestic shows all matter. Yet, as O’Donovan prepares to face Smith in Cork, the opportunity to compete in front of the man who introduced him to the sport stands above everything else.

He cannot control the future or know how much time his family will have together. What he can do is step through the ropes, put on a performance to remember and give his father the chance to watch him pursue the dream he helped begin.

For Conor O’Donovan, this is not just a homecoming. It is a chance to make a memory with his dad that will mean far more than any number on a professional record.