HOW TO WATCH – Senan Kelly vs Jake Tinkler and the Recall Card

Senan Kelly has been handed the chance to win a first career professional title in Dublin tonight.

The popular Kildare fighter will fight for the BUI Celtic welterweight title on JB Promotions’ first card of 2024 at the Warehouse in the Red Cow.

The Pete Taylor-trained fighter hasn’t been handed easy passage to the colourful strap, standing between Kelly and starting the year with a bang is the reigning champion of Wales.

The Liexlip native will trade leather with Jake Tinklin in the first domestic title fight of the year on top of ‘The Recall’ card.

The card also includes fights for Limerick dou Graham McCormack and Edward Donovan, Matthew Tyndall returns for his second pro fight, Cain Lewis makes his Dublin debut, while Shane Meehan, Sean Murray and Peter Carr all trade leather for the first time on the stacked bill.

If you haven’t got a ticket for the sold-out fight night you can stream proceedings.

To do so follow the link below: https://www.glistrr.com/events/e/jb-promotions-presents-the-recall-3152-40