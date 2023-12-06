WATCH – Video emerges showing disgruntled Chantelle Cameron’s use of the ‘dark arts’

Team Chantelle Cameron have made no secret of their upset at the tactics used by Katie Taylor in the Pound for Pound stars recent rematch.

The former undisputed welterweight champion of the world hasn’t spoken out directly but her coach Jamie Moore has indicated Taylor’s perceived holding and use of the head played a big part in a favourable Irish outcome.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Podcast former Brisith and Irish champion Moore said, “I begged the referee in the changing room before the fight… I said ‘Please, last time, she got away with holding a lot. My fighter’s best work is up close. Please don’t let her hold the way she did the last time’. He allowed it to go on worse this time.

“I’m gutted for her. She was so frustrated by the fourth and fifth rounds because (Taylor) was holding that much. From watching what I watching, I know that if Chantelle was allowed to do the work that she can do on the inside, it would have been a different result.”

Indeed, the Matchroom fighter shared a video of Moore making said request on social media in the days after the fight.

Irish fans, who will always be defensive of Taylor, have noted it’s a different approach than the trailblazer took when she lost in May, pointing out that the two-weight undisputed champion never looked for an excuse.

Disgruntled Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer has since put together a video package to suggest Cameron’s complaints are not valid as she ‘crossed the line time and again.’