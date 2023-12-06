‘That’s a joke’ – ‘He’s not going out first’ – Coach threatened to pull Morrissey out of Brennan fight last minute

There might be a need for Frank Smith and Shaun Kelly peace talks if Matchroom Boxing does come to Limerick next year!

The Treaty Boxing coach wasn’t too happy with the Matchroom CEO and Director and his team ahead of the eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic title fight between his charge Jamie Morrissey and Emmet Brennan.

The young Limerick coach was upset Morrissey, who was champion at the time, was being asked to walk to the ring first.

Indeed, fighting his fighter’s corner before he manned the corner, Kelly threatened not to ring walk at all unless the order was changed.

Under the threat of strike the backstage team called for Smith, Eddie Hearn’s right-hand man, to smooth things over, but even the respected negotiator found trouble persuading Kelly, as footage from the Matchroom’s behind-scene’s Fight Night – Cameron – Taylor 2 YouTube piece showed.

In the end it was Morrissey who talked his coach down, made the call, and made the ring walk to another Irish Fight of the Year contender first.

The fallout explains the wait for the eagerly anticipated fight, which is on many bouts this year that prove the all-Irish always delivers, and while it’s nothing too dramatic and par for the course at big shows, it does give a nice insight into a coach looking to fight for his fighter.