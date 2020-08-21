How to Watch Katie Taylor versus Delfine Persoon – Running Order







Tonight see’s a repeat of a fight labelled ‘the greatest women’s fight of all time’.

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon renew acquaintances in an eagerly anticipated rematch.

On the line when the pair trade leather in at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing HQ in Essex will be Taylor’s WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine titles.

Taylor’s ring walk is expected to play out between 9PM and 9:30PM Irish time, depending on other undercard results.

The fight card is PPV in Ireland and the UK and will broadcast on Sky Sports Boxing Office.

You can also live stream via Sky Sports on your computer, mobile and tablet devices.

Viewers in America and other DAZN territories can watch the fight on the streaming service.

Taylor vs Persoon: Fight card

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin – WBC interim heavyweight title

Katie Taylor (c) vs. Delfine Persoon – Unified WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles

Luther Clay (c) vs. Chris Kongo – WBO Global welterweight title

Jack Cullen vs. Zak Chelli

Alen Babic vs. Shawndell Tegel Winters

Taylor vs Persoon: Tale of the tape

Taylor – Persoon

Nationality: Irish – Belgian

Age: 34 – 35

Height: 5ft 5 – 5ft 9

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Reach: 65in – 68in

Record: 15-0-0 – 44-2-0

KOs: 6 – 18

Rounds: 114 – 306