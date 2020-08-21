Katie Taylor opts out of the Greatest Irish Fighter of All Time debate







Katie Taylor wants no part of the greatest ever Irish fighter debate.

Discussion as to who is the best Irish person to lace up a pair of gloves has reared it’s head in recent years as the likes of Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor have started to break new ground.

‘The Jackal’ became the first Irish fighter to unify world titles when he beat Scott Quigg in February of 2016 before going on to become only the countries second two weight world champ.

Taylor followed suit, unified titles and eventually became Ireland’s first undisputed world champion in the four belt era when beating Delfine Persoon in New York on June 1 2019.

Both sensational and unfinished careers have kick started ‘greatest’ debate with people querying whether either have over taken the likes Steve Collins, Barry McGuigan, Wayne McCullough, Barry McGuigan, Wayne McCullough, ‘Rinty’ Monaghan,‘Rinty’ Monaghan and the likes.

‘The Jackal’ believes if he manages to become a three weight world champion by defeating WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring, he will move into GOAT pole.

Taylor would love the accolade, but wants to stay clear of the discussion.

“It’s not for me to say,” said Taylor.

“I’d love to sit here and say I’m the best Irish fighter ever but Carl is obviously phenomenal. That’s for other people to say, not me.”

When speaking ahead of her eagerly rematch with Delfine Persoon this weekend, Taylor has been vocal about wanting to cement her legacy as the greatest ever female fighter.

If you consider her amateur and pro career and take into account the way she has inspired massive growth in the female fight game, she would be in #1 pole.

She believes she can cement her status as the best in the business with a win on in Fight Camp on Saturday.

“This is a legacy building fight for me and Delfine,” said Taylor.

“We’re both in this sport to prove that we are the best. You have two fighters here that absolutely believe that they are going to win. We both think we’re going to win. That’s what makes this such a fantastic fight. I want to be involved in the biggest fights and that’s why I wanted this rematch. I want to prove that I am the best.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom