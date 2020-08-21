Irish TV Station to broadcast Jamel Herring’s world title defence







A fight with massive ramifications for Irish boxing will be available for viewing in Ireland.

Jamel Herring puts his WBO super featherweight world title on the line against Jonathan Oquendo in Las Vegas on September 5.

It’s a title ‘Semper Fi’ was meant to defend against Carl Frampton at Windsor Park on July 13 only for the pandemic to force a postponement.

If the American comes through next’s months clash, Top Rank’s Bob Arum has said he will fight Frampton in November.

That suggests ‘The Jackal’ is a Herring win away from the chance to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion.

As a result is next outing has massive Irish significance. Now it’s a fight you can watch on EIR Sports, as the Irish TV station picked up the rights.

Herring, a decorated US Marine veteran from Coram, NY, will make his second world title defence Saturday, September 5th against Puerto Rican challenger Jonathan Oquendo at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Herring and Oquendo were scheduled to fight on July 2nd and then on July 14th, but Herring twice tested positive for COVID-19 and the bout had to be postponed.



Herring returns following the longest lay-off of his career nearly ten months since he outpointed the previously unbeaten Lamont Roach Jr. in Fresno, California.

Meanwhile, Oquendo rebounded from a March 2019 decision defeat to Roach to shut out Charles Huerta last September. He is 5-1 since a December 2015 defeat to Jesus Cuellar for the WBA featherweight world title.

“This postponement is a blessing in disguise because I feel ten times better than I did three weeks ago. I’m grateful to have another opportunity to get back in the ring. I’ve fully recovered from COVID-19 and I’m more than ready for anything Jonathan Oquendo brings on September 5th. Our team has a great game plan and we are eager to carry it out,” Herring said.



“I am very happy with finally getting this opportunity to challenge Herring for his world title, as the fight has been cancelled twice because of COVID-19,” Oquendo said in response.

“We are going to win. We are in a very positive mindset. We are going to leave everything in the ring. It’s now or never. It would be a great accomplishment to become world champion at 37. That’s what we are going to do.”

The Herring-Oquendo bout shares top billing with a super middleweight contest over ten rounds dubbed ‘The Battle of the MidWest’ between Omaha’s unbeaten Steven ‘So Cold’ Nelson takes on Toledo’s DeAndre Ware.



