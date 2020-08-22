FULL FIGHT – Watch the Katie Taylor versus Delfine Persoon classic







It’s been called ‘the greatest female fight of all time’.

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon served up 10 rounds of entertaining action as they went all out for undisputed lightweight glory in Madison Square Garden last June.

It was tight, tense and an incredible watch. A fight Brian Peter’s claimed stole the show despite being on the same card as one of the biggest heavyweight shocks off all time.

Bray’s Taylor came out on top winning a 96-94, 96-94, 95-95, majority decision and as a result became the first Irish person to win unify a division since the four belt era began.

There are some who felt the Belgian, who lost her WBC title on the night, did enough to win and there has been some post fight talk about the scoring.

All debates will be settled on a PPV card tonight as the Irish and Belgian talent renew acquaintances in Fight Camp 4.

For those who can’t wait for tonight tor those who want to set the tone for the rematch you can relive last years action and Taylor Persoon below: