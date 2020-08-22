Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon – SCORECARD ANALYSIS







It appears the ninth round was decisive in Katie Taylor becoming undisputed lightweight champion of the world in New York in her first encouther clash with Delfine Persoon.

All three judges gave the penultimate stanza to the Irish star and the securing of a tight round proved vital in ensuring the majority decision victory.

Many informed commentators have questioned the 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 result handed to the Bray fighter in last nights Madison Square Garden-hosted undisputed fight.

Some are adamant Delfine Persoon won the fight, others suggesting it was close but in the Belgian’s favour, whilst most had it as an either way kind of clash and giving it to Taylor by a round or arguing a draw.

The judges, the only people whose scores matter, had it exceedingly close.

Check out the official scorecards below:

The two judges that awarded the fight to Taylor by a single round felt the Bray 32-year-old dominated the early part of the fight.

John Poturaj gave Taylor all of the opening five 2-minute rounds and just one of the final five stanzas.

Allen Nace gave Taylor three of the opening four and awarded the now-undisputed champ rounds six and seven as well as the decisive ninth.

Don Trella, who scored the fight a 95-95 draw, gave the Belgian the second and the third, but had the Matchroom fighter sweeping the middle rounds.

There was a good degree of agreement across the trio, with all three turning in identical scores for half of the rounds.

The 1st, 4th, and 9th all went to Taylor, while the 8th and 10th both went to Persoon unanimously.

Taylor got the edge from two of the three scorers then in the 3rd, 5th, and 6th, while Persoon ‘won’ the 2nd and 7th.

In terms of how these cards line up with the punch stats – the 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, and 7th were all extremely close statistically and, unsurprisingly, four of these were split amongst the judges.

The pair renew the rivalary tonight and Taylor is determined to win wider and settle any debate as to who is the better of the two.

