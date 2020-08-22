PUNCH STATS: Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon CompuBox Numbers







The fact Katie Taylor’s rematch with Delfine Persoon is so eagerly anticipated has roots in the fact there was plenty of dispute surrounding their first 10 round affair.

The Wicklow woman edged Belgian Delfine Persoon in New York on the narrowest of majority decisions [95-95, 96-94 x2] to add the WBC belt to her collection. However, many onlookers felt that Taylor did not deserve the win against her awkward and strong opponent.

As is always the case in close fights people turn to punch stats as a means to validate or challenge opinions but the CompuBox figures for the brawl at Madison Square Garden offer little clarity.

Overall, Taylor threw and landed less punches, hitting home with 103 of her 410 shots [25.1% accuracy]. Persoon on the other hand landed 116 of 586 for a connect percent of 19.8%.

This, most basic of measures, is then challenged by a number of other stats.

Taylor did better in terms of ‘power shots’ [any punch other than a jab] with 93 of her 320 landing in comparison to 83 from 360 for Persoon.

Emphasising that it was a fight of two halves, Taylor landed more in each of the first six stanzas before being outlanded by Persoon in the final four sessions – most notably the tenth round where Persoon landed 28 of 85, huge numbers which skew the aforementioned overall stats

A comment from many during the fight was the lack of bodywork from Taylor on her rangy and relentless opponent and this is borne out in the figures which registered just 7 landed bodshots.

As always needs to be stressed, CompuBox figures are compiled live by a ringside observer and are far from scientific

The official CompuBox comments described how “Persoon came on strong, outlanding Taylor 55-28 over the last 3 rounds. According to CompuTrack Persoon had a 57-34 edge in landed punches from close range. Taylor outlanded Persoon 69-59 from the distance.”

Look through the CompuBox figures in full below: