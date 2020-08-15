Watch – Carl Frampton trades sparring for tough spa-ing







Forget sparring Carl Frampton has been doing some special spa-ing.

The former two weight world champion recently traded the heavy bag for beauty treatment as he visited a Russian spa in London.

‘The Jackal’ accompanied Josh Denzel for three rounds of treatment and surprisingly enough he may have just preferred three rounds of sparing.

The unique treatments didn’t appear as relaxing as you’d think.

The spa day was filmed by the BBC and shows once again the side of Frampton that enabled him to become a cross over star.

It has to be said that, although footage was only released this week, the spa day took place back in February well before camp for the three weight world champions clash with Darrren Traynor tonight.

