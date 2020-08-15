‘Traynwreck’ – Carl Frampton opponent coming wreak havoc







Darren Traynor plans to use his size to take victory in a massive life changing fight.

The Aberdeen fighter has been drafted in as a late replacement after Carl Frampton’s original opponent, Vahram Vardanyan, encountered visa problems- and is promising to ensure the two weight world champion has problems of his own tonight.

The former British title challenger and two time Scottish champion feels the fact he is a naturally bigger man will play into what he predicts will be busy hands.

“I am feeling really good, relaxed and ready to get in the ring and do the business,” the former James Tennyson opponent said.

“I am going to go into the ring confident in myself and with the belief that I can beat him. I have a gameplan set out.

“I am going to use my size and strength as I am naturally a bigger person.”

Traynor may have the bigger frame despite the fact he came in lighter by a few ounces, but ‘The Jackal’ can boast to having the bigger knockout percentage, bigger career wins, bigger profile and as a result bigger chance of winning.

‘The Traynwreck’ admits there is a daunting element to facing such a name, but is at the same time confident he can pull it off the upset.

“It’s a wee bit nerve-wracking, but I’ve just got to have that belief that I can beat him,” he said when speaking to the BBC.

“We’re both the same, two legs, two arms. Hopefully I can get the win and look forward to bigger and better fights in the future.”

A victory for Traynor would certainly change his career and set up an glorious if unexpected Indian Summer. That life changing element makes the 33-year-old all the more dangerous as does his nothing to lose approach.

“It’s Carl Frampton, a big name, but why not?”

“It’s massive for me, a life-changing fight, so fingers crossed I do the business.

“It will build my confidence and it’s an opportunity to get myself back up on to the big stage.”

Traynor’s coach Davie McAllister says interest in the fight has been unlike anything they have dealt with before.

“We never realised just how big a deal this is,” he said. “We’ve had calls from ESPN in America. Top Rank are doing a Zoom call with us with Andre Ward, Timothy Bradley and Joe Tessitore.

“It’s been totally different and if he beats Carl, the focus would turn on to Darren. As it stands, everyone expects that he will get beat.

“If he goes out and does what he’s been doing in the gym, there’s nothing stopping him coming out the right side. All he’s got to do is show it on the night.