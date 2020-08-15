Boxing Community Heaps Praise on Eric Donovan Following Fight Camp Performance

Eric Donovan managed to ensure everything but his hand was raised on Friday’s Fight Camp.

Such was the Kildare fighters performance against Zelfa Barrett, he left Matchroom headquarters with a raised profile, enhanced reputation and an increased chance of fighting on Sky Sports again.

The Athy fighter was eventually stopped by the Commonwealth champion, but had enough time to show his sensational skill levels as well as supreme heart – and both attributes earned him praise.

The watching fight fan is certainly on board but it was the fight aficionados who got really excited by the display.

Check out the boxing communities response below:

😱😱😱 WOW @zelfaflash 🥊💥

Fuck me what a fight Donovan was putting up there though. Fair play👍

Some finish that … #barrettdonovan

— Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) August 14, 2020