Boxing Community Heaps Praise on Eric Donovan Following Fight Camp Performance
Eric Donovan managed to ensure everything but his hand was raised on Friday’s Fight Camp.
Such was the Kildare fighters performance against Zelfa Barrett, he left Matchroom headquarters with a raised profile, enhanced reputation and an increased chance of fighting on Sky Sports again.
The Athy fighter was eventually stopped by the Commonwealth champion, but had enough time to show his sensational skill levels as well as supreme heart – and both attributes earned him praise.
The watching fight fan is certainly on board but it was the fight aficionados who got really excited by the display.
Check out the boxing communities response below:
😱😱😱 WOW @zelfaflash 🥊💥
Fuck me what a fight Donovan was putting up there though. Fair play👍
Some finish that … #barrettdonovan
— Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) August 14, 2020
Great effort from Donovan. I hope he come again, some story he has. Brilliant learning fight for Zelfa. I believe and hope he has many big nights at the Manchester Arena
— anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) August 14, 2020
Well done @zelfaflash great shot to finish the fight. @eric_donovan60 put in a great performance and is a very experienced boxer. Keep your head up Eric done yourself proud one of the nicest guys in boxing I have ever met to!
— Charlie Edwards (@CEdwardsBoxing) August 14, 2020
What a brilliant fight!!
Donovan boxes brilliantly 👏🏽
Zelfa Barrett 💣
Some comeback! 🔥🔥
— Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) August 14, 2020
Donovan what a fighter. That’s what you call heart. Top fight. Barret wasn’t letting this slip by without throwing the kitchen sink & it worked #fightcamp
— peter fury. (@peterfury) August 14, 2020
Some shot from Barrett! Eric can be proud of that performance turned back the years for the first 6!
— Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) August 14, 2020
Gutted for Eric and Kenny. Had him 5-1 up after 6 but Barrett has the dynamite to get him out of trouble #Fightcamp
— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) August 14, 2020
All ❤️ @eric_donovan60
— Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) August 14, 2020
Gutted and proud of @eric_donovan60 here tonight great fight but one punch chances a fight in professional boxing power beats speed. Be proud of yourself Eric great effort 👏🏻👏🏻 @kenegan30 @davecutmankavo well done team!!
— Patrick Hyland (@Pajpunisher) August 14, 2020
I had Donovan 5-1 up after 6 but massive 7th round from Barrett. Turned things around with that huge left hook. Fair play to both lads, great fight. Would like to see Donovan get down to featherweight and get back in there amongst it. Donovan vs Jordan Gill???
— matthew macklin (@mattmacklin) August 14, 2020
Be proud of that performance @eric_donovan60 boxed out of your skin, got caught with a great shot,it I happens dust yourself down and come again at featherweight. Great job in the corner @kenegan30 bigger times ahead. 🇮🇪
— Jamie Conlan (@JamieConlan11) August 14, 2020
Phenomenal performance from @eric_donovan60 and fantastic skill and heart @zelfaflash showed power and skill great fight Eric will be back at his own weight and should be so proud of himself 👏👏
— Niall Kennedy Boxer (@niallbaskennedy) August 14, 2020
Well done @eric_donovan60 moving up in weight to take his chance and winning the fight before knockdown, hopefully gets another shot down at featherweight from @EddieHearn did himself proud and put on great show 🍀
— Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) August 14, 2020
What effort and heart by @eric_donovan60 proud of you lad ❤️
— Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) August 14, 2020
@eric_donovan60 great effort , you’ll be back for a second opinion 🥊
— Tommy McCarthy (@Tommymac90) August 14, 2020
Hard luck @eric_donovan60 be proud of yourself mate u did yourself proud! Head high pal you will be back 👌👌👍👍
— John Joe Nevin (@johnJoeNevin) August 14, 2020