A joy to watch nightmare to fight – Carl Frampton heaps praise on Michael Conlan







The world’s best super bantamweight’s should be sleeping uneasy at present because their biggest nightmare is coming to destroy their 122lbs dreams, according to Carl Frampton.

Michael Conlan has been talking about dropping down the scales and competing at Frampton’s old weight, super bantamweight.

Indeed, he is now ranked #3 with the WBO at 122lbs and despite fighting at featherweight this weekend, is in pole position to fight the winner of a Stephen Fulton and Angelo Leo vacant world title fight.

Three weight world title hopeful, Frampton, who shares the BT Sports broadcast bill with his fellow Belfast Top Rank name in London tonight, believes if the Olympic medal winner can do the weight right he will be a handful for anyone at 122lbs.

“Mick is a class act, he’s one of the most skilled fighters that I’ve seen,” said Frampton.

“What he did as an amateur, his shot selection and his distance control… He’s got it all now they’re talking about him going down to 122lb. I always thought he was a big featherweight so I don’t think it’s going to be easy for him to get down to super-bantamweight but if he can do it comfortably, with his skillset and his pure size he’s going to be a nightmare for anybody at 122lbs.”

Frampton also points out the move gives Conlan the chance to follow his multi weight world title winning path.

The 33-year-old, who is odds on to to challenge for the WBO super featherweight world title should he beat Scot Darren Traynor tonight, believes he will take Ireland’s greatest ever fighter pole if he manages to become a three weight world champ this year – and suggests Conlan could equal the feat if he can do 122lbs correctly.

” It gives him the chance to become a multi-weight world champion.

“Mick wouldn’t look out of place at lightweight, he’s a big guy, so this gives him the chance to go up through the weight divisions and win world titles.”

Conlan faces ST on a card that also includes Paddy Donovan and show’s promoter, Frank Warren believes the French former European champion will provide the Irish fighter with a tough test.

“He’s got a tough fight,” he said.

“The guy is very experienced, he’s had 40 fights and won 35 of them so he’s going to have to be at the top of his game.

“If he can get down and be strong at 122lbs he’s going to be something else. He’s a man on a mission and I think we’re going to see a good fight between him and Takoucht.”