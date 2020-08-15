How to watch Carl Frampton, Michael Conlan, Paddy Donovan – TIME CHANNEL RUNNING ORDER







A hectic four days for Irish boxing come to a conclusion tonight as two of the countries biggest names and one of Ireland’s brightest prospects take to the York Hall ring.

Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan will co main event against Scot Darren Traynor and former European champion Sofiane Takoucht respectively, while former amateur standout Paddy Donovan takes on Plymouth’s Des Newton.

The fights will be shown live on BT Sports across Ireland and the UK and on ESPN in America.

Due to the Champions League quarter finals the BT Sports broadcast will be split. The action begins on BT Sport 2 at 8pm and once the Champions League Quarter Final between Manchester City and Lyon concludes, the show will be live across both BT Sport 1 and 2 from 10.30 for the return to the ring of ‘The Jackal’ Carl Frampton.

Similarly stateside the show will be split. The undercard will be streamed on ESPN+ and the co features will be broadcast on ESPN’s main channel.

The ESPN+ feed is listed to start at 2:30 pm ET, 30 minutes before the BT Sports coverage beings American time, which suggests BT are not going to show Donovan’s fight live.

Running Order

Paddy Donovan vs Des Newton , welterweights, 4 or 6 rounds

Dennis McCann vs Brett Fidoe , super bantam, 4 or 6 rounds

Troy Williamson vs Harry Scarff , light middleweights, 10 rounds

Archie Sharp vs Jeff Ofori , lightweights, 10 rounds

Michael Conlan vs Sofiane Takoucht featherweights, 10 rounds

Carl Frampton vs Darren Traynor lightweights, 10 rounds

Official weights below:

Carl Frampton 9st 8lb 7os

Darren Traynor 9st 8lb 4oz

Michael Conlan 9st 4oz

Sofiane Takoucht 9st 9oz

Archie Sharp 9st 7lb

Jeff Ofori 9st 5lb 2oz

Troy Williamson 10st 12lb 13oz

Harry Scarff 10st 13lb 6oz

Dennis McCann 8st 8lb 8oz

Brett Fidoe 8st 9lb 11oz

Paddy Donovan 10st 6lb 8oz

Des Newton 10st 9lb 5oz