‘I’m a fan’ – Eddie Hearn suggests Eric Donovan ‘will be back’ on Sky







Eddie Hearn has become an official member of the Eric Donovan fan club and more importantly has indicated he will use him again on Matchroom cards.

The Kildare fighter was given the chance in craved on Friday night’s Fight Camp#3, as he fought new Matchroom signing Zelfa Barrett for an IBF ranking title.

Going into the second half of the fight it looked like the Irish featherweight champion was going to grab that opportunity with both skilled hands and in style. Then mid a nigh on sensational display he got caught by the bigger Barrett and the win began to slip from his grasp.

However, it seems the Kildare fighter still managed to make the most of his time in the spotlight and did enough to ensure he will be booked again.

Not long after the fight had finished Mark Dunlop hinted at a Sky and DAZN return, but at featherweight – and Hearn followed suit.

The Matchroom boss has been open with how impressed he was with Donovan outside of the ring during fight week – and having seen what he can do inside the ring he’s now an out and out ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ fan.

Speaking post fight he said:

“I had [Barrett] 4-1 down after five rounds. In this kind of environment, without crowds sometimes you come in, your a little bit flat and all of a sudden your career is on the line. We saw it with Jono Carroll this week your career can be completely turned on it’s head and that nearly happened to Zelfa Barrett tonight.

“Eric Donovan, we said it all week, what a lovely, lovely man. He is devastated, he gave everything….and he’ll be back again by the way. That kid can fight, he is undefeated as a professional, five time National Amateur Champion, European bronze medal winner and he was schooling [Barrett] by five rounds. “

Anyone watching could see the skill set small hall regulars have been lauding for the last four years and the more trained eye could see that moving up a weight ultimately made a telling difference.

As a result Donovan may get the chance to show what he can do at his more natural weight, featherweight.

There is rumour of a Matchroom Belfast show, one that will see James Tennyson and Tommy McCarthy fight for European titles and Donovan as a fellow MHD fighter would be very likely to appear. Now after Friday’s display it’s quite possible he may appear high up the card and in a significant featherweight clash.