HOW TO WATCH – Jono Carroll’s WBA Interim world title fight

Jono Carroll will fight for the WBA interim world title in Russia on Friday [July 12].

‘King Kong’ travels to Moscow where he fights undefeated former amateur sensation Albert Batyrgaziev for the vacant strap.

Russian ‘Al Ba’ only has 10 pro fights on his slate but has won all 10 with seven coming inside the distance.

The 24-year-old also boasts a brilliant amateur CV and won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Carroll was made mandatory for the WBA world title earlier this year but has gone the interim route with Feargal McCrory getting a shot at title holder Lamont Roach.

The Dubliner, who has stolen fight week, and the Russian trade leather on the IBA Champions’ Night in Serpukhov. Two titles are at stake at the newly built IBA Coliseum. Muslim Gadzhimagomedov from Russia and Zhaoxing Zhang from China will fight for the WBA World bridgerweight championship belt. While Irish southpaw and Batyrgaziev meet for WBA Interim super featherweight title in a co-main event.

The fight card is available to watch live HERE.

The fight night gloves off at 12pm Irish time. Four fights take place before ‘King Kong’ gets into the ring.