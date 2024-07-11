Myles Off – Casey dismisses debut defeat doubters

Myles Casey knows more than most it’s not about how you start but how you finish.

The Limerick southpaw ended a long wait to punch for pay when he fought at Spennymoor in Durham on the last weekend of last month.

It didn’t turn out to be the perfect start for the younger brother of former European Champion Willie Casey as he suffered four-round defeat to English-based Ethiopian, Mohammed Wako.

The loss, a close 38-39 points defeat, looks an early setback, although the former Irish amateur international refuses to see it that way.

The Ian Gaughran-managed Munster man was able to take the defeat in his stride and accepted it as an early bump along a potentially long road.

That acceptance is made easier by the fact Casey has debut defeat history. The Treaty County featherweight lost his first amateur fight, a 2009 Irish Youth 1 Championships Quarter-Final to eventual Elite champion George Bates.

In fact, the 31-year-old suffered defeat in his first three clashes and hit a number of potholes en route to Irish title success. The boxer, who helped Katie Taylor prepare for her first Amanda Serrano fight, became an Elite champion and an Irish international.

Casey predicts his pro career will follow a similar path and he will go about making his pro debut loss as irrelevant as his amateur one.

“It’s just boxing. I shouldn’t be losing to them fighter to be fair but I lost my first amateur fight and now lost my first pro fight. We go again, the sooner the better. Then later we get the rematch and we move on from there,” Casey said.

Casey is back on the horse relatively quickly as he fights Nabil Amhed at the Walker Activity Dome, Newcastle on August 23.