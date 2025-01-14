HOMECOMING – Pierce O’Leary’s Dublin Wish Granted

Pierce O’Leary looks set for a homecoming.

‘Big Bang’ has been making serious noise about boxing in his hometown of Dublin for well over a year – and it now appears his wish will be granted.

Rumour and report suggest the Conlan Boxing and Queensberry star will fight in Dublin this spring.

Indeed, the Irish News is reporting the big punching Dub will top a National Stadium show on April 12.

The fact JB Promotions will run a show at the famous South Circular Road venue on that date adds further credence to the homecoming talk.

JB Promotions boss man, Jay Byrne did tell Irish-boxing.com he hoped to put on ‘the biggest ever all Irish card’ with a star name headlining, which feeds the O’Leary narrative further.

O’Leary is closing in on a European title shot and has been handed an eliminator with Jon Fernandez by the EBU. Defeat the Spaniard and O’Leary will secure a shot at the winner of Dalton Smith and Walid Quizza, who will box for the light welterweight version of the strap on a Matchroom show in Nottingham on January 25.

It’s unlikely Smith would travel to Dublin to defend his title but Quizza could be tempted if he won, although it’s more likely the Stadium could host the eliminator.