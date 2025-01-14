‘Back Where I Belong’ – ‘Big’ Tommy McCarthy Still Dreaming Big

Tommy McCarthy plans to use the Ulster Hall and BBC as springboards back to the top table.

Despite remaining a name Ireland’s last European title holder has moved out of the world title picture of late.

Indeed, after defeats to Michal Cieslak and Cheavon Clarke, ‘The Mac Attack’ seriously considered retirement.

IBF super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace helped the Oliver Plunkett’s graduate to change his mind on that front, and he returned to winning ways just before Christmas.

He now goes from being extremely likely to appear on the BBC as a comedy panelist to fighting on the terrestrial channel.

The Belfast cruiserweight will populate MHD’s Colm Murphy-topped Nations Fight Night on February 1 at the Ulster Hall, fighting Vaclav Pejsar over eight rounds.

The popular puncher, who is now working under the guidance of Paddy Gallagher, plans to use the fight as a step back toward the top end of the Cruiserweight table.

“It’s great to be in the Ulster Hall again. It’s iconic and all the greats come through here,” said the 34-year-old.

After losing his European cruiserweight title to recent world champion Chris Billam-Smith in 2021, McCarthy lost three of his six bouts.

However, ‘Big Tommy’ feels he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level and still has big fight aspirations.

“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think I could operate at the highest level,” he adds.

“I had a close fight with Chris Billam-Smith, who went on to become the champion. Anyone who has beaten me has been at the top of the food chain.

“I belong in that company. Over the next couple of years I’m going to get the head down and get back to where I belong.”